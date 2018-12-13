About Thomas Sellers

By Bill Short

Four Millington School Board members who won new terms in the Nov. 6 city elections were sworn in shortly before the board’s Dec. 3 meeting.

With Mayor Terry Jones administering the Oath of Office, Cody Childress, C. J. Haley, Barbara Halliburton and Larry Jackson vowed to support the U.S. and Tennessee Constitutions and statutes, and to “faithfully execute” the office to which they were elected.

In Millington’s three contested school board races, Haley was re-elected to a third term in Position 2 and Jackson to a second one in Position 6, while Halliburton won a two-year term in Position 5. Childress was unopposed for re-election to a third term in Position 4.

At the meeting, the board elected Larry Jackson as its new chairman and Chris Denson as vice chairman.

Haley and Childress were each elected in November 2013 to an initial one-year term on the school board and re-elected in 2014.

In July 2014, the Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Jackson to fill the vacancy created in school board Position 6 after Jennifer Carroll resigned to become a teacher at E. A. Harrold Elementary School.

Four months later, he was elected unopposed to a four-year term.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Halliburton to fill the vacancy created in school board Position 5 after Ronnie Mackin resigned on Feb. 1 to open an insurance agency in Sevierville.

She will now serve during the remainder of Mackin’s unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 1, 2020.

In 2012, Childress retired from the Memphis Fire Department after more than 28 years.

From 1987 until last May, he was the owner of Splash Plumbing in Millington.

He is currently employed as a plumbing inspector for the Shelby County Construction Code Enforcement Office.

A graduate of Bartlett High School and The University of Memphis, Haley is currently employed as a bookkeeper.

She also serves as a mentor for Tennessee Promise, a scholarship/mentoring program that guides students through the college admission process.

An operations analyst at FedEx Corp., Halliburton is also a member of the Millington Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association, Independents Fellowship International and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Jackson is president of the Patriot Bank in Millington and the president of Patriot of Tennessee Corp., a bank holding company.

An alderman from 1984-88, he has also been a member of the Millington Industrial Development Board and the Millington Sports Authority, as well as the Board of Directors of the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce.