About Thomas Sellers

LINDA LOUISE LAYTON BALLARD

Linda Louise Layton Ballard, 66, retired professor for Dyersburg State and a CPA, died November 29, 2018. The family received friends Dec. 1 at Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel. Service was held Dec. 2, at Munford Chapel. Interment was in Randolph Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

CHANYA MARIE BURNETT

Chanya Marie Burnett, 38, passed away on November 28, 2018. Service was held Dec. 4, at Jefferson Mortuary Chapel in Millington. Interment was in Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens of Millington. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.

JAMES ‘TODD’ ROBERT DAVIS JR.

James “Todd” Robert Davis, Jr., of Millington, 47, passed away in Dickson at Tri Star Natchez Hospital on December 4, 2018. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

RICHARD THOMAS ‘RT’ HALL

Richard Thomas “RT” Hall, 98, of Millington, passed away December 3, 2018. Mr. Hall was a retired rural letter carrier and cattle farmer who proudly served during WWII in Patton’s 7th Armored Division Company B in the Battle of the Bulge. The family received friends Dec. 7 until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Rosemark Cemetery. Any memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or the VFW or the DAV. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

HELEN MAE BOLDING HOLLEY

Helen Mae Bolding Holley, 81, of Hutting, Ark., died November 30, 2018 at her home in Millington. Visitation was held Dec. 8 at Millington First United Methodist Church in Millington. Funeral service followed and burial took place immediately after the service at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery, in Millington. The family requests any memorials be sent to Millington First United Methodist Church – Children’s Ministries or Susan G. Komen – Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer Research.

PORTER LOFTON

Porter Lofton 87, passed away on December 2, 2018. Service was held Dec. 8 at St. Mark Baptist Church in Drummonds, with funeral service afterwards. The interment was in church cemetery. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.

‘BOB’ MANGRUM

Robert Thomas “Bob” Mangrum, 88, of Millington passed away November 29, 2018 at Millington Healthcare. Bob was a Retired Civil Service Employee, a member of Millington First United Methodist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dood “Margaret” Mangrum. He is survived by his son, Tom Mangrum; sister, Billie Faye Spain; brother, Harold Mangrum; two grandchildren, Thomas Adam Mangrum and Lauren Mangrum Shultz and five great-grandchildren. Graveside service was held Dec. 4 at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

CHERYL STIMPSON

Cheryl Stimpson, 47, of Munford, passed away December 1, 2018. The family received friends Dec. 6 until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Memorial Gardens. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.