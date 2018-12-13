About Thomas Sellers

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Nov. 25- 7925 Highway 51 North/207; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road; 9339 Quito Road; 8639 North End Cove;

Nov. 26- 3820 Micro Road; 8510 Wilkinsville Road/121; 7840 Highway 51 North/7; 7725 E. Navy Circle; 8147 B. Street;

Nov. 27- 4279 Autumn Sun Road; 4888 West Union Road; 6656 Highway 51 North; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road; 4279 Autumn Sun Road;

Nov. 28- 7025 Sassy Tree Lane; 7703 Tecumseh Street; 4415 Ridge Bay Cove; 7951 Church Street; 4870 Bill Knight Avenue; 7960 Harrold Street;

Nov. 29- 4115 Lucy Road; 7715 E Navy Circle; 7054 Highway 51 North; 4836 Navy Road;

Nov. 30- 8139 Highway 51 North; 4947 Buford Avenue; 4990 Navy Road; Highway 385 & Raleigh-Millington Road; Navy Road & Hornet Avenue; 9200 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 1- Singleton Parkway & Pleasant Ridge Road;

Assist Invalid

Nov. 27- 4867 Clear Creek Drive; 5077 Easley Street; 4677 Cedar Hills Drive;

Gas Leak

Nov. 29- 4878 Shelby Road;

Dispatched & Cancelled

Nov. 25- Highway 51 North & Bill Knight Avenue;

Nov. 27- 4707 Allendale Drive;

Nov. 28- Navy Road & Singleton Avenue;

Nov. 30- Raleigh-Millington Road & Juana Drive;

Arcing, Shorted

Nov. 29- 4882 Clear Creek Drive;

Dec. 1- 4190 West Union Road;

Assistance

Nov. 29- 7703 Tecumseh Street;

Dec. 1- 6555 Karista;

Unintentional Trash Fire

Nov. 27- 7965 Veterans Parkway/101;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Nov. 25- Quito Road & Charles Bartlett Road;

Nov. 30- 7775 Highway 51 North;

Nov. 30- 7920 Highway 51 North;

Disregarded on Side

Nov. 27- 5560 Pleasant Ridge Road;

Nov. 30- 4457 Sugar Pecan Cove;

DUI Blood Draw

Nov. 25- 4836 Navy Road;

No Incident

Nov. 29- 6965 Richard Wilson Drive;

Dumpster or Other Fire

Nov. 25- 7788 Bill Knight Court;

Water Problem

Nov. 26- 4935 Navy Road/1;

Smoke Detector Activated

Nov. 28- 5010 West Union Road;

Dec. 1- 6555 Karista;

Outside Rubbish

Nov. 29 5500 Victory Lane;

Dec. 1- 3541 Charles Bartlett Road;

Medical Assistance

Nov. 30- 4333 Field Oak;

Dec. 1- 5081 Easley Street/41

Arrests

Nov. 28- 45-year-old Millington male charged with burglary;

Nov. 29- 35-year-old Burlison male charged with domestic assault; 23-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Nov. 30- 57-year-old Munford female charged with public intoxication;

Dec. 1- 42-year-old Munford female charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities;

Dec. 2- N/A

Dec. 3- 31-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing, compliance with financial responsibility law required, lights required on motor vehicles and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 32-year-old Millington male charged with grounds for arrest by office without warrant;

Dec. 4- 25-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear- booking/processing;