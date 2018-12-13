About Thomas Sellers

The Bartlett Panthers are known as one of the best teams in Class 3A Basketball in Tennessee for the 2018-19 season. Head Coach Dion Real has a beefed-up schedule to test his Panthers on a mission to return to Sub-State and reach the Class 3A State Tournament in March. With a long road to go, the Panthers made their latest stop in Millington. Bartlett left the William Osteen Gymnasium Dec. 4 with a 79-48 victory over the host Millington Trojans. Bartlett tallied 48 points by halftime. Millington outscored the Panthers in the second half behind the hot shooting of Hunter Klutts and Chris Parker. But the Bartlett advantage was too much to overcome. The Millington victory improved the Panthers to 9-0 on the season with wins over Covington, Memphis Central, Houston and Shiloh (Ga.), Conway (Ark.) and Hall (Ark.). The tough schedule continues for Bartlett with a showdown with Hamilton Heights (Dec. 14), Meadowcreek (Jan. 4, 2019) and Olive Branch (Jan. 5, 2019). The Bank of Bartlett Stagecoach Classic in Bartlett is also on the agenda for Dec. 27-29. PICTURED: Antavion Collum, at right, looks for an open teammate while Cameron Craft applies pressure.