About Thomas Sellers

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Millington Central High School Choirs presented ‘Carols, Cookies and Cocoa’ last Thursday night in the Harvell Civic Center under the direction of Choral Director Lead Thomas. Accompanying on the piano throughout the night was Yao Tingting.

The lower section was filled with supporters ready to enjoy a holiday concert and build up their Christmas spirit. It was also a chance to shine a spotlight on an accomplished duo in the MCHS Choir Department. Recently Cassidy Floyd and Sam Johnson were named All-West and All-State. Floyd is a Third-Chair All-State representative. Meanwhile Johnson was selected First-Chair All-State. Floyd and Johnson performed “The Prayer” in the middle of the Winter Concert.

The night opened with all members of the MCHS Choirs singing “Silent Night” with all in attendance. Once the crowd set back down, it was time for the students to take over the singing duties.

The MCHS Jazz Choir took to the stage first with “Glow” by Edward Esch/Eric Whitacre. After the duet, the Men’s Choir brought up the tempo with “A La Media Noche.” The auidence got a chance to participate with the Men’s Choir singing “Jing.” After the clap-along piece, the Women’s Choir settled things down with “Beautiful December.”

The Chamber Choir performed three selections closing with “Bethlehem Spiritual.”

To lead into the final portion of the night, special guest speakers Alexis Powell and Eli Griffin read their typical children’s Christmas list. Then the Jazz Choir song “My Grown Up Christmas List.” The piece had solos by Johnson and fellow senior Jonathan Mattox.

The Jazz Choir members are Lazaro Aleman, Lauren Bailey, Cassidy Floyd, Stacey Hall, Kaylee Hubbard, Ahli Jacobo, Samuel Johnson, Jonathan Mattox, Ema-Leigh Stafford, Jhonae Swain and Krishonna Thomas; the Women’s Choir members are Mykia Allen, Anita Anderson, Karyme Brooks, Taliyah Chalmers, Bronwen Davis, Emily Denson, Anna Dietz, Sharla Fisher, Zoea Forrest, Abbie Gallo, Gracie Gelston, Ruth Gilley, Kaleena Hall, Brandy Henderson, Joanna Jeffrey, Sanaa Lewis, Allyson Marona, Phoenix Olson, Jasmine Raynor, Camilla Rucker, Ruby Russell, Emoni Watkins, Taliyah White; the Chamber Choir members are Taylor Allen, Annaylin Arambula, Alyssa Ayers, Lauren Bailey, Ambrienne Benton, Starr Blackshire, Karyme Brooks, Lanette Carbajal, Sarah Cook, Gracie Crandall, Mikalia Davenport, Bronwen Davis, Tre’ Dean, Jeremiah Eulls, Nyla Farmer, Briana Fields, Cassidy Floyd, Luis Gonzalez, Alexandria Goodman, Delaney Grayson, Avonie Gutierrez, Stacey Hall, Brittany Henderon, Courtney Holmes, Kaylee Hubbard, Sam Johnson, Logan Kidwell, Zondra McKinney, Morgan Murphy, Hannah Oglesby, Nena Parker, David Parks, Ky’Shawn Peoples, Courtney Porter, Jackson Powell, Chloe Riegert, Devin Smith, Kaitlynn Smith, Ema-Leigh Stafford, Jhonae Swain, Krishonna Thomas and Reagan Walker.

To donate and purchase MCHS Choir fundraising items, call 873-8100.

