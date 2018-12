The Tipton County rivalry showdown between the Brighton Cardinals and Covington Chargers went the way of the purple and gold on Dec. 11. In the Brighton Gymnasium, the Cardinals took a 7-6 lead over the Chargers when Curtavious Holmes drilled a three-pointer. Then Covington closed out the opening period on a 18-3 run to lead 24-10. The Chargers kept electrifying the packed house with dunks and fast break baskets leading to a 71-35 victory.