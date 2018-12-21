Conducting Classics: Millington presents Stallion and Trojan musicians with holiday sounds

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Last Thursday night Millington Municipal Schools presented Sounds of the Season featuring performances by the Millington Middle School and Millington Central High School bands. The Harvell Civic Center in Millington became home of holiday music courtesy of the Millington Middle Band and Choir, MCHS Percussion Ensemble, Jazz Band and Symphonic Band.

Jimmie Rogers directed his middle school bands and choirs in front of packed house. He shared the stage with MCHS Band Director Megan Woodring throughout the evening.

The program consisted of an opening of “Greensleeves” and “Jingle Bells” composed by Bruce Pearson performed by the MMS Sixth Grade Band. Up next were the performances of “My Shot,” “Snowflakes,” and “Winter Sleigh Ride” by the MMS Choir.

The MCHS Percussion Ensemble delivered “Carol of the Bells” under the direction of Woodring. The MMS Seventh Grade Band performed “Starsplitter Fanfare” and “Silver Bells.” The MMS Eighth Grade Band joined the seventh graders for “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.”

The eighth graders had their moment alone on the stage performing “Cherokee Morning” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” Prior to those songs, the MCHS Jazz Band assembled to play “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” and “Dashing Through the Snow!”

The MCHS Symphonic Band performed a quartet of songs starting with “Fanfare for a Holiday Celebration.” The group then delivered “Christmas at the Movies,” “First Noel,” and Santa’s Big Adventure.” “First Noel” featured a solo by Harley Hall on flute.

The night concluded with a combined performance of “Peace.” Woodring gave a thank you to those in attendance, Millington Municipal Schools Superintendent Bo Griffin, MMS Principal Selina Sparkman, MMS Assistant Principals Dr. Robert Gordon and Brandon Poyner, MCHS Principal Dr. Clint Durley and MCHS Assistant Principals Beth Hale, Nichole Jones-Wallace and Andrew Taylor. She also thanked the boosters, parents and community supporters for funding the children in the band.























