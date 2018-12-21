Early Christmas: Rack Room Shoes Gives Back to Millington Schools

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Last week the office of Millington Central High School guidance counselor Georgette Farmer looked like the storage room of a Rack Room Shoes. Several backpacks, shoes and boxes of shoes were donated for MCHS students who qualify from the Rack Room Shoes and Shoes That Fit program. This was the second year Rack Room Shoes has made the donation to Millington Municipal Schools. The 2018 fall award was given to E.A. Harrold Elementary on behalf of Millington Municipal Schools. The items were split between E.A. Harrold, MCHS, Millington Elementary and Millington Middle School.

Rack Room Shoes has partnered with Shoes That Fit, a national non-profit that provides new shoes to children in need. Though the more than a decade-old partnership with Shoes That Fit, Rack Room Shoes has provided more than 250,000 pairs of new shoes to underprivileged children. Every dollar raised in that community, stays in that community, directly benefiting local children!

The Millington Rack Room Shoes is located in the Shoppes of Millington Farms at 8540 Highway 51 North selling a wide range of brand-name shoes and accessories for men, women and children

“We want to thank Rack Room Shoes and Shoes That Fit for supporting the children of Millington schools,” Farmer said. “We truly appreciate this generous gift.”



