Honoring Pioneers: Millington’s Hall of Fame night celebrates true teamwork

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Three Trojan Annuals were the cornerstone decorations on the welcoming table in the back of the William Osteen Gymnasium Complex.

As members of the Millington Central High School Trojan Basketball 1978-79 team filed into the building one-by-one, the yearbooks grabbed their attention. Among the holiday paraphernalia, smells of Smokin’ D barbecue and voices of current MCHS administration, faculty and students, the 1979 Trojan Annual was the first thing to snatch all the senses of the players reuniting for the first time in 40 years.

Induction into the 2018 MCHS Athletic Hall of Fame was the reason for the reunion but it was clear the bond of the only Trojan Sub-State Basketball team never left.

“I haven’t seen some of these guys in 40 years,” ’78-’79 Trojan player Randall Fayne said. “But it seems like I’ve seen them yesterday. I’m privileged to be here for such a time like this for us to come together and celebrate.

“We learned a lot in that time and that helped shape and mold us into the men we are today,” he added. “Every single game, for 38 games, we were expected to win. We never went on the court expecting to lose. We loss seven games and won 31 games. But we never expected to lose.”

The ’78-’79 players were among other winners as part of the 2018 induction class alongside John Moore, LaTesa McLaughlin and Carey Parham and Jack Leonard.

The 31-7 Trojan Basketball team filled the dining area prior to the induction ceremony. Wearing identical shirts paying tribute to late teammate Michael Henderson, the men started to share stories from that magical season.

“It’s well deserved,” Tim Holmes said of the induction. “We were a team that there were really no superstars on it. One team that we all came together every night and got things done. We look around today and we’re still a team. Means a lot to us and the record speaks for itself.

“For me and most of the guys, it’s a compilation of a lot of hard work,” he added. “It’s a symbol of how hard we worked, how much adversity we had to go through. Hard work pays off, even 40 years later it pays off.”

The men have grown into business owners and fathers, like Greg Bryant, whose son Eric played for the Trojans in the early 2000s. The men are also grandparents chasing the children around the gym they won so many games in four decades ago.

“It’s kind of an eerie feeling to come back and see it,” Fayne acknowledged. “Then again it’s a good feeling. We accomplished a lot. We didn’t reach where our goal was but it feels real good to see all of the guys. All of the guys on that time are still living except one, Michael Henderson. It is an honor and privilege to come back and receive this.”

The team’s Hall of Fame plaque will hang among the other five classes. But Holmes noted the biggest impact the 1978-79 Trojan Basketball team had goes beyond the court.

“We played a major part because of all of the adversity we went through,” he said. “This team was a product of different middle schools, different life experiences and different areas when we got together for that one single focus every night. That means a lot and it meant a lot then.

“It was the team that really brought the city together,” Holmes concluded. “We grew up, a lot of us, in segregated environments here in Millington. We brought the city together. Every one rooted for the Trojans.”



















Class of 2018

1978-79 Boys Basketball Team

This team set the standard for basketball teams at Millington. They could play any style of basketball that you wanted and were successful. This Trojan Basketball team had balance as numerous players could lead the team in scoring on any given night. Their 31-7 record is still the best by any boys’ team in school history. They were Region champs. They were defeated in the Sectional Round by the eventual State runner-up. They started off the season with 11 straight wins before experiencing their first loss. They were the only team to beat State champion Bolton that year. The 1978-79 Millington Trojan Basketball team members were Steve Vaughn (manager), Mark Thompson, Mike Henderson, Randall Fayne, Neal Hardaway, Kelly Williams, William Perry, Ed Peters, Marlon Brown, Nathaniel Morrison, Tim Holmes, Greg Bryant, Louis Davis and Jerry Taylor (manager).

Carey Parham & Jack Leonard

Through rain, sleet, snow, heatwave, long travel and late-late nights, you can count on the support of Carey and Jack. They have always been supporters of MCHS. They are there for the teams through the good times and the bad. They are businessmen in the community that support all of the students in many ways. They have been mentors to many students throughout the years. They continue to give their time and talent to every athletic program at MCHS. Carey and Jack work to create community pride with a heart of service and dedication.

John Moore

The 1976-77 wrestling season was special for John Moore. The junior finished the season unbeaten with just one tie and was the TSSAA State Wrestling champion at 132 pounds. His career wrestling mark was 84-1-2. Moore was a Junior Olympic champion as well.

LaTesa McLaughlin

McLaughlin had a remarkable career during her time at Millington from 2005-09. She set state records for steals in a season (270) and career (833). McLaughlin had 109 three-pointers her last two years, including 10 in a game against Munford. Most importantly, she was part of a very special group of girls that advanced to the State championship in 2008. McLaughlin went on to play collegiately at Union University where she was a two-time All-American and was named Most Outstanding Player while winning the National Championship in 2014. She still ranks in the top 10 in school history in a number of different categories and was named as an NCCAA Scholar Athlete as well.