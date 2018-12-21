THE BEST SELLERS’ LIST- What a Scrooge! Not everything about Christmas is blissful

BY THOMAS SELLERS JR.
In the spirit of the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein classic from the musical “The Sound of Music,” I have the song “My Favorite Things” echoing through my mind as I write this.
By the end of this Best Sellers’ list you will realize I channeled my Ebenezer Scrooge and Grinch to outline some of my least favorite things about Christmas. Well, to put it frankly, these are the top 10 things I hate about the holiday season.
Before I start the negativity, there are a few things I do love about late November to early January. Some of my favorite things are Christmas decorations, more human kindness, bowl games, family outings and lame holiday music.
In previous Best Sellers’ List I outlined my favorite holiday movies, songs and sights of the season in Memphis. So I am not a total Grinch. With that out of the way, let’s list the thing I loathe about the holiday season.
- “Merry Christmas” vs. “Happy Holidays”
It is a sign of being polite throughout the month of December to wish somebody “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays” when departing. I tend to say Happy Holidays. I’ve been corrected by a few people. “You mean Merry Christmas.”
I’m Christian and know the initial Reason for the season. But with so many days of observance throughout this eight-week period, I just say Happy Holidays to cover them all.
Now when Dec. 20 hits on the calendar, I start saying Merry Christmas because the day is so close. The funny part is a Christian wouldn’t have to slap you over the head with Merry Christmas. Try this method:
Me: “I’ll see you later. Happy Holidays.”
You: “You be safe and Merry Christmas.”
That way you didn’t slam me over the head with a correction but I got the point that you embody the real reason for the season — Christ.
- Bad Christmas Candy
OK, I have been seen eating the following … peppermint candy, old-fashioned hard candy, ribbon candy, candy canes, chocolate-covered cherry cordials, Peeps, reindeer corn and Christmas tree nougat. That doesn’t mean it’s good. These candies are pretty horrible on average. They can only be sold and eaten this time of year.
Now in recent years Christmas candy has received a boost with white chocolate and peppermint collaborating. But peppermint does not belong in everything. That is why Christmas candy suffers in the flavor department.
The main reason Christmas candy creeps into my top 10 is because some folks give these pieces of torture as gifts. This is not Valentine’s Day. This candy is not a gift. I repeat, NOT A GIFT.
- Fruitcake
Fruitcake is a cake made with candied or dried fruit, nuts and spices, and optionally soaked in spirits. Fruitcakes are typically served in celebration of weddings and Christmas. The definition of this food item proves it is an acquired taste. If you unwrap a fruit cake, somebody hates you.
I recommend eating one piece and using the rest for target practice or as brick to hit that person.
- Secret Santa
So if you are a Secret Santa this season, remember fruit cake and Christmas candy are not good gifts. Being a Secret Santa is hard enough. Normally you are buying a gift with a budget limit for somebody you don’t know very well. It adds to your already long list of things to do throughout the month.
This is normally how most Secret Santa exchanges go, “Hey, you got me this! Wow! This is so cool!” Then for the rest of the Christmas luncheon you are making plans to regift it or get rid of the evidence of a cruddy Secret Santa.
- Travel issues
Some of us will endure the travel pains of going out of town. Flight plans, icy highways and multiple train stops await a few U.S. Americans who want to wake up their parents with Folgers (check out “Peter Comes Home For Christmas”).
But thank Heavens most of my family is in the Tri-State area. So my travel headaches will be going shopping, attending lame parties, getting together with those family members and my favorite of being stuck in traffic near a major mall or shopping center. Even with online shopping, 50,000 cars still manage to gather at Wolfchase. I can’t wait to watch my gas disappear as I’m stuck on Germantown Parkway.
- Christmas cards
There are two rules to giving a card at anytime of the year. Just two simple rules to remember.
Write something meaningful in it
Make sure you put something in it (money or gift card)
The annual traditional of giving cards this time of year is practiced by many people. They enjoy handing you a folded piece of paper covered in bright red or green with no green in it. If you’re going to make me endure looking at an adult’s attempt to make childlike artwork without something cool inside, I get to throw the card back at you.
If you having something nice to say to me, just do it verbally and save the $1. All I’m going to do is toss the card onto the pile others. At best they might make my Christmas tree.
Just make sure Christmas cards are worth the paper they are printed on.
- Pine needles
We only had one real Christmas in my life. Back in 1986, my Dad thought it would be a great idea to bring a nearly seven-foot tree into our home. At first this 5-year-old was excited to see that large symbol of Christmas in our house. After decorating the fresh pine, my sister and I quickly learned we had to give it water and keep a close watch on it not to catch on fire.
After the pain of dealing with the live tree, it was finally time to toss it out. Just before I could feel some relief, a sharp pain hit my right foot. Then another piercing pain struck my left foot. My family and I discovered the needles.
It wasn’t until late spring with finally got rid of all of those needles. No matter how much we vacuumed or prayed, those needles stuck around until the 1987 Kentucky Derby. Thanks to that experience, the idea of having a real Christmas tree will remind in a snowy forest.
- Social media
celebrations
There will be avatars with Christmas trim. People will try to get you involved in holiday games via Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat. I won’t be a total Scrooge and roast you guys who participate in these memes, games or trends. Instead, I will just limit my interactions on social media until mid-January.
- Feeling like death for the whole month
As I’m writing this my chest feels like a tennis ball is stuck in the middle of it. I’ve been downing Airborne to boost my immune system. I don’t want to be totally sick on Christmas.
I have a track record of being really sick around the holidays. Nearly died from chickenpox at the age of four. Then five years later I had an ear infection that produced a guacamole-type substance out of my ears. To top those, when I was 21 I nearly had my demise from pneumonia. My X-ray looked like an aerial shot of Iceland — surprisingly green.
But on a lighter note, the feeling of wear and tear can come from work stress, hangovers at parties, the common cold or trying to survive the holiday crush. So for any day of health and peace this time of the year, cherish it fully.
- Commercialization
The Reason for the season. That slogan has become a common part of the holiday season in recent years because Christmas is so commercialized. I even know to capitalize Reason because it means Jesus Christ.
Several preachers will remind us not to go overboard with spending this holiday season and to remember the Son of God is the purpose of Christmas. But even with so many church-related events going on, that costs money.
We spend cash on decorations, parties, Christmas-related events, travel, food and of course gifts.
I feel sorry for parents who have to do quick research on the newest, hottest toy out there. “Do I buy the $20 version at Walmart? Or do I go on Amazon and purchase the $65 one?”
Christmas is all about the dollar amount now. How much did you spend on me? How much did it cost? Did you catch the sale?
Black Friday has taken over Thanksgiving because we have a hunger to get the best deal. We will change our plans to catch a limited-time-only sale.
Like the Bible reminds us, these items will rot, rust and break. Most of the time, we don’t even want the gift after we receive it.
Hopefully one day we will get back to celebrating Christmas for the pure reasons of Christ being born and sharing love with mankind. Maybe those two items are on eBay for sale.
THOMAS SELLERS JR. is the editor of The Millington Star and both the sports editor and a weekly personal columnist for Journal West 10 Media LLC. Contact him by phone at (901) 433-9138, by fax to (901) 529-7687 and by email to thomas.sellers@journalinc.com.