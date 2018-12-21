THE BEST SELLERS’ LIST- What a Scrooge! Not everything about Christmas is blissful

BY THOMAS SELLERS JR.

In the spirit of the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein classic from the musical “The Sound of Music,” I have the song “My Favorite Things” echoing through my mind as I write this.

By the end of this Best Sellers’ list you will realize I channeled my Ebenezer Scrooge and Grinch to outline some of my least favorite things about Christmas. Well, to put it frankly, these are the top 10 things I hate about the holiday season.

Before I start the negativity, there are a few things I do love about late November to early January. Some of my favorite things are Christmas decorations, more human kindness, bowl games, family outings and lame holiday music.

In previous Best Sellers’ List I outlined my favorite holiday movies, songs and sights of the season in Memphis. So I am not a total Grinch. With that out of the way, let’s list the thing I loathe about the holiday season.



