Calendar of Events December 27, 2018

Jan. 12

The Millington Education Foundation’s Team Trivia Night will be held Saturday at the Baker Community Center with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia starting 30 minutes later. There is a cost per table with a maximum of 8 people per table. You can pay at the event with cash or check but you must reserve a table by Jan. 4, 2019. E-mail Mark Healy at markhealy@ritttermail.com or call 849-3866 to reserve a table. All proceeds benefit the Millington Education Foundation.

Jan. 18

The Millington Middle School Silver Star Ball will be held Jan. 18, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the school located at 4964 Cuba-Millington Road. The event is sponsored by the PTSA. It will have snacks, drinks, cake, a DJ and lots of fun. There will also be prizes and giveaways. For more information or to donate, call 496-7827.

Jan. 19

Millington’s Got Talent presented by the Millington Central High School Choral Department will be held January 19, 2019 at the Harvell Civic Center. The event will have children who live in Millington or attend Millington schools participating from grades third to 12th. Auditions for juniors will be held Jan. 9 and for seniors the next day. To sign up and for more information on divisions visit https://signupgenius.com/go/20f0549aea62ba6f49-millingtons. Proceeds from this event benefit the MCHS Choral Department. For more information, contact MCHS Choral Director Leah Thomas at lthomas@millingtonschools.org or MCHS Choral Booster Club president Becky Bocz at bbocz@aol.com or 483-7933.

Regular Meetings

*The first Thursday of each month the Community Prayer Group meets at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. with coffee and the prayer starts about noon for about an hour (2 Chronicles 7:14). For more information, call 873-5770.

*The Millington Crisis Center will be hosting Thrift Shop every first Saturday of the month. The hours will be from 8 to 11 a.m. For more information, call 872-4357.

*Greater Millington Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Baker Community Center Room 6. Meetings include guest speakers and refreshments. For more information, call 825-4331.

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.