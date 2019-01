By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Munford Lady Cougars participated in last week’s William Osteen Christmas Classic in Millington picking up a couple of victories. In their final contest of the Classic against Lake Cormorant, the Lady Cougars picked up a 51-21 win. Munford outscored Lake Cormorant 16-6 in the second quarter to pull away. The Lady Cougars dominated the second half 27-6. Maiya Reed led the way with 22 points.