Public Safety: December 27, 2018

Arrests

Dec. 12- 34-year-old Millington female charged with public intoxication and simple possession or casual exchange; 33-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities; 73-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;

Dec. 13- 19-year-old McGhee, Ark., female charged with domestic assault;

Dec. 14- 26-year-old Millington female charged with public intoxication; 42-year-old Millington male charged with contempt of court; 27-year-old Millington male charged with assault;

Dec. 15- N/A

Dec. 16- 28-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Dec. 17- 56-year-old Millington female charged with public intoxication;

Dec. 18- 28-year-old Millington male charged with contempt of court and contempt of court; 22-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation; 23-year-old Drummonds female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and theft of property – conduct involving merchandise;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Dec. 9- 4275 Cuba-Millington Road;

Dec. 10- 4262 Autumn Sun Road; 3853 Oakhurst;

Dec. 11- 7703 Tecumseh Street; 5029 Easley Street; 4273 Eagles Hunt Road;

Dec. 13- 7937 Church Street; 8039 Highway 51 North; 4573 Bill Knight Avenue; 5010 West Union Road; 7220 Renda Street; 4573 Bill Knight Avenue;

Dec. 14- 7703 Tecumseh Street; 4964 Cuba-Millington Road; 8540 Highway 51 North/101;

Dec. 15- 8571 Wells Road; 4920 Waycross Avenue; 9555 Highway 51 North;

Person in Distress

Dec. 13- 7703 Tecumseh Street;

Excessive Heat

Dec. 9- 7966 Susan Street;

Dispatched & Cancelled

Dec. 14- 5081 Easley Street; 4295 Rosswood;

Good Intent Call

Dec. 11- 4303 Water Briar Road;

DUI Blood Draw

Dec. 12- 4836 Navy Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Dec. 10- Highway 51 North & Wilkinsville Road; Navy Road & Church Street;

Dec. 11- Easley Street & Nelson Street;

Dec. 13- Easley Street & Church Street; 7936 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 14- Navy Road & Nelson Street;

Dec. 15- Bilrae South & Highway 51 North; Highway 51 North & Cuba-Millington Road;

Disregarded on Side

Dec. 9- 5700 Attu;

Dec. 10- 8526 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 11- 7920 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 15- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Building Fire

Dec. 12- 9728 Highway 51 North;

Smoke and Odor

Dec. 11- 6978 Juana Drive;

False Alarm

Dec. 11- 4900 Ketta Lane;

City Court Reports

December 4, 2018

Fines

Angela R. Cox of 335 Beaver Road in Munford charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Derrick E. Hall of 7755 Captain Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Derick D. Jones of 4437 Ellen Street in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Romeo A. Knox of 140 Zachary Lane in Brighton charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Michele B. Rogers of 6360 Painted Sea in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Mario C. Rushing of 538 Rosemark Road in Atoka charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Presley Summerhill of 4060 Tessland in Memphis charged with violation of protection order/restraining order, guilty plea 10 days in jail, 3 days credit;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Brenda A. Barnes of 4429 Suncrest Drive in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Benjamin H. Bowles of 4836 North End Road in Millington charged with criminal trespass;

Brian W. Bowles of 2929 Munford Giltedge Road in Munford charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault (domestic violence), driving under the influence and reckless driving;

Tywayne M. Senter of 7925 Highway 51 North No. 310 in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating evidence and resisting official detention;

Presley Summerhill of 4060 Tessland in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault;

Willie D. Taylor of 7807 Rockford Road in Millington charged with burglary;

December 11, 2018

Fines

Prince Latkins of 960 Third Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Joshua D. Browning of 6957 Cold Springs Lane in Millington charged with failure to appear/booking & processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Trevor J. Casto of 5054 O’Connor Street in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Eric Douglas Jr of 6888 North Knoll Avenue in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Harlan S. Eddington of 50 Navaho Cove in Millington charged with possesion of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Andrea T. Jackson of 5122 Dale Street in Munford charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Patrick D. Jones of 4629 Doris Circle South in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Adam LaComb of 7087 E. Kerrville Rosemark Raod in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 no cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; failure to obey traffic control device, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Darius Lawson of 955 Victor Street in Forrest City, Ark., charged with driving on suspended license/out of state, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; passing a stopped school bus, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

William F. Pine of 55 Dr. Jacks Cove in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Heather N. Renner of 7770 W. Navy Circle in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

James B. Repult III of 671 Capewood Place in Southaven, Miss., charged with speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Darius X. Robinson of 3375 Sobota Circle in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sherry A. Scalf of 5021 Munford Giltedge Road in Brighton charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Sherry A. Scalf of 5021 Munford Giltedge Road in Brighton charged with driver to exercise due care/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; amended to no driver’s license;

Fred W. Skelton of 4790 Royal Ridge Drive in Memphis charge with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Louis T. Smith of 145 Maple Hill Circle in Ripley charge with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Alex M. Wilson of 2038 Waskom Drive in Memphis charge with failure to appear/booking and processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Shelley R. Wilson of 8181 Highway 51 North No. 315 in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Darius D. Ayers of 8226 Quito Road in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea no fine, no cost 30 days in jail, 7 days credit;

Joshua D. Browning of 6957 Cold Springs Lane in Millington charged with vandalism under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/22 suspended, 11/22 probation, 7 days credit, restitution to be determined;

Brian W. Clifton of 246 Stroud Circle in Atoka charged with possession of controlled substance, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, random drug screens; disorderly conduct, granted diversion/probation 30 days plus cost, concurrent with possession;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Gary W. Bradshaw of 7973 Martha Street in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Jonathan Campbell of 4903 Saratoga Road in Millington charged with aggravated assault x 2;

Jacob A. McBride of 538 Watkins Road in Drummonds charged with driving while license suspended and speeding;

William T. Millican of 7231 Renda Street in Millington and 441 S. Circle Road in Memphis charged with domestic assault, violation of protection order x 2;

Justin N. Nold of 5144 E. Old Memphis Road in Brighton charged with driving while license suspended and speeding;