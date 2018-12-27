Walking Tall: Trojans go unbeaten during William Osteen Tournament

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The host Millington Trojans went unbeaten in during the 2018 William Osteen Christmas Classic. The Trojans opened up the event Dec. 15 picking up a 77-48 win over the Bolton Wildcats with Kaveyon Lewis scoring 23 points. Taveon Collier added 22 points in the victory. Hunter Klutts hit double figures with 16 points. Millington returned to action Dec. 18 to take on the Kingsbury Falcons. The Trojans won the game 64-50 with Klutts dropping 25 points. Collier added 12 points and Bobby Macklin with 10 points. Millington improved to 3-0 during the Osteen Classic beating Lake Cormorant 65-50. Klutts led the way again wiht 20 points. Collier hit double digits once again with 15 points.