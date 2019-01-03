2018 Year in Review: January-June

January 2018

Historic Pinball Tournament in Millington

*History was made on the grounds of the MidSouth Marketplace and Auction Group last January.

The building located at 8323 Highway 51 North was home to the 2018 IFPA Tennessee State Championship. It was the first time for the Volunteer State in the three-year history for the IFPA’s National Championship.

The 16 best to compete in pinball throughout 2017 in Tennessee were selected for the single-elimination, best of seven format in the arcade owned by Jon and Nena Stoddard. The pinball competitors were Bill Baggett, Asa Yopp, Joe Farnsworth, Kevin Hale, Will Krusa, David Yopp, Jordan Clark, Dennis G. Winton, Richard Rickman, Eric White, Aaron Williams, Ethan Sullivan, Benjamin Liggett, Jennifer Hudson, Scott Woods and Jon Yopp.

The Yopp name was common in the tournament Saturday and has been a fixture to Jon Stoddard as well.

“We worked to get these machines restored and in here,” Stoddard said. “I wanted not only to have that old feel with a classic style arcade, but be able to host something like this.”

Vaughns named Persons of the Year

*The impact of the Vaughns ranges from the classrooms of Tipton-Rosemark Academy to the hallways of any school in across the world.

Cary Vaughn is the CEO/President of Love Worth Finding Ministries, the radio, TV, Internet and social media ministry of the late Dr. Adrian Rogers. While that ministry broadcasts in 196 countries, Cary’s wife Lalania might see 96 students throughout the week at TRA as director of the Fine Arts Department.

With a foundation in God, bond of love and driven by a mission to serve, the Vaughns were voted the 2018 Millington Star Readers’ Choice Man and Woman of the Year for their efforts in 2017.

“I’m humbled,” Lalania said. “I was very shocked but humbled with this award.”

“This is amazing,” Cary said. “Very humbling and it’s a real honor to win this alongside Lalania.”

For the first time in the award’s history the voting was done primarily online. Thousands of votes came in on behalf of the couple. Since they made their home in Millington in the early 1990s, Cary and Lalania have been active.

Groundbreaking for PAC on MCHS Campus

*A large part of Millington Central High School’s history was recorded at the corner of Wilkinsville and School Street.

The original MCHS stood on those grounds facing the historic neighborhood of Wilkinsville Road. This afternoon the latest chapter of Trojan folklore was authored in front of the Millington Board of Alderman, Mayor Terry Jones, members of the Millington School Board, Millington Area Chamber of Commerce, Millington Municipal School officials, other community leaders and MMS Superintendent Dr. David Roper.

The reason for the large gathering at the corner of Wilkinsville and School street was for the official groundbreaking of the Millington Municipal Schools Performing Arts Center.

For nearly two years, leaders in City of Millington government, School Board and Millington Municipal Schools worked to make this dream become a reality.

“We’re excited that the process has now gotten to the point of beginning construction,” Roper said. “It has been a long time coming. A lot of people have worked hard to get us to this day. And we’re hopeful in about 11 months from now that we’ll have students occupying this Performing Arts Center.

Ouster Action taken against Macklin

*The Millington School Board voted last week to ask Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich to “institute an ouster action” against member Ronnie Mackin.

The board took the action during its Jan. 9 meeting on a motion offered by Chairman C. J. Haley and seconded by Cody Childress. The motion was passed by six affirmative votes, with Mackin absent.

In a letter to Weirich signed by Haley, school board attorney Steve Shields stated that Tennessee Code Annotated Section 49-2-202 requires every board member to take an oath to “faithfully discharge” the duties of the office.

Shields stated that, although it is a “significant duty” required by state law, a member should be expected “solely on ethical grounds” to attend regular board meetings. And he noted that the $400 monthly compensation for a Millington member’s service adds “monetary consideration” to that expectation.

The letter stated that Mackin missed the board’s regularly scheduled meetings for September – December 2017, as well as this month. But he did not attempt to contact the chairman or “provide any excuse” for those absences.

Shields stated that Mackin has shown an “indifference” and “unwillingness” to perform his obligations as a board member, while continuing to receive monthly pay provided by Millington’s taxpayers.

During discussion shortly before the vote, Larry Jackson asked whether the board had “actually reached out” to Mackin to “see what his plans are.”

McLean comes back home at YMCA

*The Millington Family Y is excited to announce that Lizzie McLean has been selected as the new Executive Director of the Millington Family Y.

Previous Executive Director, Justin Inskeep has been appointed to Vice President of Operations and will continue to serve the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South.

McLean has been a cause-driven leader in the Y movement for several years and has worked at the Schilling Farms Y as the Wellness Director, and prior to being appointed as the Millington Executive Director she was the Senior Program Director at the Church Health Y where she was instrumental in opening the newest branch in the YMCA of the Mid-South Association.

Founded in 1855, the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South is a fully inclusive non-profit organization that serves about 170,000 Mid-Southerners each year through 11 full-service branches that offer aquatics, wellness, teen leadership, at-risk youth and senior programs. The branches also offer afterschool care and sports leagues. Fee assistance is available for those who qualify, and no one is denied participation due to the inability to pay. The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South is a member agency of the United Way of the Mid-South.

McLean grew up in Munford, graduating from Munford High School and is excited to return to her community and take the leadership role of the Millington Y and serve the community Millington and the surrounding service areas. McLean’s first official day was Jan. 1.

February 2018

Millington Middle STEM heads to State

*Millington Middle School is preparing to send 20 students to the Nashville area next month for the 2018 Tennessee State Vex IQ Robotics Challenge.

Throughout the robotics season, the Millington Middle students practiced and competed in three Vex IQ tournaments. As a result of their performance throughout the season, five Millington Middle teams received an invitation to compete in the state competition to qualify for the World Championships.

Millington Middle eighth-grade English teacher and STEM instructor Malcolm Sanders is spreading the news of his growing program and the successful 2017-18 school year.

“The children do the leg work,” he said. “I’m just there to guide them along the way. The big news is we have five teams to qualify for the vet IQ Tennessee State Championship in robotics. They will compete on March 2 and 3 in Brentwood Academy.

“In robotics and vet, this is a big deal,” Sanders continued. “It’s going to be the largest robotic event in the history of Tennessee. It’s going to encompass elementary, middle and high school students. More than 80 teams will be there on March 2 and 3.”

STEM, Science Technology Engineering Mathematics, was introduced as a program at Millington Middle three years ago with a pair of robots and eight students.

Wyatt Earp’s moves into Millington

*Back in the Old West, the population seem to explode where gold was found.

In the past 14 months the city of Millington has seen a increase in foot- and motor-traffic along Highway 51 with new restaurants like Zaxby’s, Hardee’s, Huey’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and more coming to town. Now the latest ‘piece of gold’ to the OK Corral of Eateries will be… Wyatt Earp’s.

“Millington is like Boom Town for restaurants right now,” Wyatt Earp’s owner Adam Kelley said. “Great lunch community. So we’ll be doing $10 plate lunches. We’ll be doing a lunch special everyday Monday through Friday. We’ll be open 7 days a week.”

Wyatt Earp’s is ready to draw its line in the dirt at the former El Mezcal location of 8834 Highway 51 North.

“I was actually interested in the Applebee’s building,” Kelley acknowledged. “So I went down there and talked to him (the owner). They quoted me the price per month. So it’s still sitting there empty. I talked to another broker and inquired about this. I wanted to be on the highway.”

TRA Basketball’s big win

*CORDOVA — Those closest to the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Basketball would acknowledged the team underachieved during the regular season.

The Rebels finished 8-6 in the West Region District I behind FACS, ECS, USJ and Sacred Heart. So entering the 2018 Division II-A West Region Tournament this week, TRA had to start on the road if they were going to reach the tournament site at ECS.

The Rebels pulled off a pair of away victories beating the St. George’s Gryphons and FACS Crusaders. TRA’s reward was a Friday night Semifinal showdown against the USJ Bruins in the ECS Gymnasium.

TRA entered the contest with the simple game plan that helped them reach this point — intense defense. The formula of pressuring the ball with guards Tysen Banks, Andrew Anderson, Carter Weakley, Howard Grey and Patrick Green worked outlasting the Bruins 41-30.

The Rebels advanced to the championship game and have earned a Sub-State game to finally return home.

“First of all, we had to change the culture at Tipton-Rosemark and have these guys buy in,” TRA Head Coach Cedric Anderson said. “Not only buy in but understand every individual’s role is. They’ve got to the point where they accept their role. And then we got the environment changed to where it’s defense first opposed to offense. I told them it’s playoff time and it’s time to do it.”

Quartet of Trojans reach State in wrestling

*The Millington Trojan Wrestling program is sending four athletes to the State Tournament.

Qualifying this past Saturday at Fairview High School during the Region 4-A/AA Wrestling Tournament were Millington’s Jayden Tincher (106), Alexander Abraham (113), Seth Saigeon (138) and Paul Stafford (170).

“Very pleasantly surprised by the guys’ performance,” Millington Head Coach William Richardson said. “I knew they were getting better, but I see them every day, so that might not be reliable. But to see them against other opponents and perform so well. It confirms what I felt.

“The even better news is that we almost had seven, as three were one match away from going,” he added. “We only took eight, so this is really good. And they are all underclassmen. All are coming back next year. I am very pleased. This year has been fun. I had started to think I didn’t have it anymore. We compete Friday and Saturday at State. If we are still there Saturday, then it means we had someone place. Hope we are there till then.”

Wilber steps down from Crisis Center

*Since she and husband Roy relocated from Hawaii to Millington, Lois Wilber said aloha to the Millington Crisis Center.

After nearly three decades of dedicating her extra time, energy and efforts to the Flag City facility, Lois announced her retirement as director of the Millington Crisis Center effective Feb. 1.

“The biggest reason is because I’ve been working at the Crisis Center for 29 and half years in different capacities,” she said. “I took over as director in January 2002. Two weeks after I moved her I joined the Crisis Center. That was in 1988 in August. That’s when I started volunteering.”

From volunteer to director, Wilber said she had the pleasure of working with several like-minded individuals over the years who wanted to assist those in need from the Millington area.

Wilber has guided the Crisis Center through fundraising, communitywide drives and a move to its current home located at 8133 Wilkinsville Road.

Current Crisis Center Board Chairman Mike Caruthers said Wilber is heading over the reins to very capable hands.

Crisis Center under new management

*As a constant downpour greeted Millington Saturday morning, the rain didn’t stop the steady flow of traffic to see the new-look Millington Crisis Center.

The 31-year-old organization has served the needy and disenfranchise of Flag City under the leadership of Lois Wilber for almost 30 years. In January Wilber announced her retirement and the Crisis Center’s Board of Directors selected community activist Debra Sigee to take the Center in a new direction.

“January 10 was the first day I walked up in here,” new Crisis Center Director Sigee said. “They thought it would take about March to get it all done. But I know as cold as it has been, people need help with their utility bills. I told them we would have it open by the middle of February. I’m happy that we were able to meet that goal.

“And I have Patricia to thank for the decoration and renovations,” she added. “All credit goes to Patricia Warner. She came with the decorations, color scheme and all the furniture we have was a donation.”

Halliburton takes over Mackin’s spot

*he Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Barbara Halliburton this week to fill the vacancy created on the School Board by Ronnie Mackin’s resignation.

Board members took the action Monday night during their regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Thomas McGhee and seconded by Alderman Larry Dagen.

The motion was passed by a 5-2 vote, with Aldermen Mike Caruthers and Frankie Dakin dissenting.

Mackin was elected in November 2016 to a four-year term in school board Position 5. He resigned on Feb. 1 to open an insurance agency in Sevierville.

Halliburton will serve in the position until the Nov. 6 election. Then, the winner of that election will serve during the remainder of Mackin’s unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 1, 2020.

Shortly before the vote, Mayor Terry Jones said the city board received nine applications for the appointment and had an opportunity to review all of them. Prior to Monday night’s meeting, he asked each alderman to independently rank the applications in order of preference by using a secret ballot.

Jones said Halliburton received four No. 1 votes, two No. 2 votes and one No. 6 vote.

The other eight applicants, ranked in order of preference, were Greg Ritter, Jason Dupree, Don Holsinger, Joseph Scott Hendren, Emile G. Sigee, Bobby Percer, Louise Kennon and Austin Brewer.

Coming up Roses for Munford Band

*PASADENA, Calif. – The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® has selected 20 marching bands, including Tipton County’s Munford Marching Band, that will participate in the 130th Rose Parade presented by Honda, themed “The Melody of Life.” The bands will travel to Pasadena from across the United States and around the world, including Canada, Costa Rica, Japan, Puerto Rico, and Sweden. There are two bands that will be added to the line-up when the universities participating in the 105th Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual are determined.

March 2018

McCullough named MCHS 2018 Valedictorian

*Public address announcer LaTesa McLaughlin read across the intercom last Thursday during the revealing ceremony the Class of 2018 Top 10.

Several of the students were already present in the Millington Central High School Library as members of the 2018 MCHS Hall of Fame. As the heroic music played through the airwaves of the school, the students anticipated who would be the No. 1 Superhero.

With the theme of Superheroes, each member of the Top 10 received a signature trading card poster with their name and ranking. Blake Dodson (10) Annamarie Keller (9) Jaryn Hogan (8) Paige Hall (7) Joann Jiang (6) Jonathan Faulkner (5) Haleigh Boykin (4) Grace Looney (3) Beatriz Barrera (Salutatorian) and Jennifer McCullough (Valedictorian)

“I was anxious because we were all so close,” McCullough said. “It was one point difference with all the others. I was just determined and sacrificed time. You work your butt off to get to it and I’m so glad I did. I’m just shaking right now.”

Jennifer was overwhelmed with emotion. She is the daughter of mother Rebecca Brice and step-father Micahel Brice and father Jason McCullough and step-mother April McCullough.

Three inmates escape and later captured

*Three inmates apparently escaped from the Federal Prison one weekend in March in Millington.

The inmates were caught in an unauthorized area of the Satellite Prison Camp. According to the Millington Police Department, the inmates escaped Friday and were captured the next day.

The Bureau of Prisons said the three inmates were placed in administrative detention, therefore the local police was not informed because all inmates were accounted for in the Satellite Prison Camp.

Board votes to remove sped van from contract

*The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has voted unanimously to remove the “speed van” from its contract with the company that installed red-light cameras.

Board members took the action during their March 12 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Thomas McGhee and seconded by Alderman Al Bell.

On Dec. 8, 2009, the board entered into a Professional Services Agreement with American Traffic Solutions Inc. The agreement provides:

(1) cameras on the north and south sides of four intersections on Highway 51 that record red-light violations by motorists; and

(2) a vehicle containing a camera and other equipment to issue tickets for speed violations.

A resolution adopted at the March 12 meeting states that the agreement’s “most significant benefit” to the city and its residents has been a reduction in accidents at the covered intersections on the highway.

But it notes that the city continues to receive complaints regarding the speed-violation vehicle and has not seen a “meaningful decrease” in traffic speeds as a result of its use.

The agreement extends for 12 years from July 23, 2010 – the date on which the first ticket was issued under it. But it also has “termination options” every four years after that date.

If the board intends to change all or part of the agreement, it must give the company 90 days’ notice prior to each four-year anniversary date.

City Finance Director John Trusty said that, based on revenue “collections” through January, the speed van will generate only about $15,000 for the city in the current fiscal year. But the “vendor” will receive approximately $60,000.

Former Atoka pastor

facing 47 charges

*Former Awakening Church in Atoka pastor Ronnie Gorton was arranged on a total of 47 charges last week by a judge.

Gorton is accused of sexually abusing kids, one younger then 13-years-old. His charges include rape, 16 counts of statutory rape and 22 counts of sexual battery. His trail date is set for this summer on July 30.

He is also accused of showing porn to children. Back in February, Gorton was alleged of raping an underage Atoka boy.

Gorton’s attorney was not in court Monday.

April 2018

Former Trojan Odum signs with Colts

*The 2018 NFL Draft from Dallas wrapped up Saturday completing seven rounds. Then National Football League teams got busy signing college players from the free agent pool including from Millington Central High School standout George Odum. After a stellar career for the Trojans, Odum attended Central Arkansas playing as a defensive back. The 6’2 athlete was named to the Southland Conference first team in 2016. Odum was no stranger to awards with Millington as an All-Region selection at defensive back and punt returner. He was named to the 2012 Tennessee vs. Kentucky National Guard All-Star Game and 2012 AutoZone Liberty Bowl All-Star Game.

Odum past year of football brought more awards like the 2017 Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year and various All-American honors.

Contract OK’d for

intersection

improvements

*The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously accepted a state grant and approved a contract for improvements to the intersection of Raleigh-Millington Road and state Route 385.

Board members took the action Monday night during their regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Thomas McGhee and seconded by Alderman Don Lowry.

Millington has been awarded a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, which will require a 20-percent local match.

Because the intersection improvements are estimated to cost $659,000, the city’s share will be $131,800.

Mayor Terry Jones is authorized to sign any contract documents necessary to receive the grant.

MLK 50 celebrated throughout Mid-South

*MEMPHIS — The trip to The LeMoyne-Owen College is a 40-minute drive from my home in Millington, but on this day I made the drive in only 30 minutes. There was a sense of urgency in my soul because on this week the Mid-South was commemorating the 50-year anniversary of the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

My college, The LeMoyne-Owen College (The only Historically Black College in the city of Memphis), has been preparing for this week for months. On Tuesday, April 3, a few classmates, Karim Muhammad, Krishun Lovelace, Trakeisha Millbrook, and myself orchestrated a march from our college to Greater White Stone Missionary Baptist Church where The “I Am 2018” youth rally was being held. (This event was sponsored by C.O.G.I.C. International and AFSCME.)

We marched through the South Memphis streets chanting, “You can’t kill the dream because it lives in me!” causing the residents to pay attention and some even joining in with us chanting.

As we arrived at the church, there were hundreds of college students of different races from all over the country singing “If you’re Happy and You Know It” Although comical, the spirit of the atmosphere was light and harmonious.

Improvements underway at USA Stadium

*This week the old parking lot at the historic USA Stadium is being transformed into a field of dirt as crews begin the process of laying a fresh parking lot. As part of the city of Millington’s nearly $400,000 worth of improvements for the venue, the repaving of the parking lot if the beginning of several changes. Future improvements will include new air conditioning and roof for the USA Stadium Gift Shop. The Stadium is home to Southwest Tennessee Baseball and national and local baseball tournaments. The multiple features on the complex host events from rodeos to circuses to the annual International Goat Days.

Frenchy’s moves to new location

*The familiar sign attached to the ragged brick wall located at 5114 Navy Road is gone — but it’s moving up the road.

‘Frenchy’s Barber Shop’ will now call 5149 Easley Street home. More than 50 years of memories started by the late Clarence Joseph “Frenchy” Levesque has been in the care and skillful hands of his daughter Yvonne Levesque-McAlphin.

She has taken the torch of clippers and shears providing the same traditional and friendly customer services to many in Millington and from the surrounding areas. Now Levesque-McAlphin has completed the move to the new location.

“My feelings are anxiety, excited and sad,” she acknowledged. “We’ll have a better building. We’ve been renting for all these years, how many building could we have bought? But location was the main thing with him and he wanted to stay. We talked about buying a building.

“There was never a building he really wanted,” Levesque-McAlphin added. “Everything was too big. He wanted a small town and smaller building for the customers. They are your customers but then they’re your friends.”

Her friends came in by the dozens during the final week of business at the familiar location. But prior to the move to 5114 Navy, Frenchy’s called 5122 Navy Road home for decades.

Gatlin and Crawford named All-State

*Recently the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State boys and girls basketball teams were announced. Local players Tae’lyr Gatlin of Brighton and Gabby Crawford of Munford were honored with selections to the Class 3A boys’ and girls’ teams respectively. Below is the entire listing of all the players from across the Volunteer State to pick up the honor in 2018.

May 2018

Lady Rebel Softball reach title game

*MURFREESBORO – The 2018 Tipton-Rosemark Academy Lady Rebel Softball team will be added to the wall in the school’s gymnasium.

Several stories will be told about the 27-11 squad and Division II-A West Region champions. Tales will be shared of the historic stats from senior pitcher Rachel Whitley. People will reminisce about her classmate Shelby Clifton’s powerful hits and mythical homers.

Then those who were close to the 2018 team will talk about the third senior. The ‘Bad Cop’ of the trio, Emily Fisher made her impact on the field and in foul territory.

Before the Lady Rebels reached last week’s Division II-A State Softball Tournament championship against the Silverdale Lady Seahawks, it was a speech by Fisher on May 19 that inspired TRA.

“I told them, ‘Last season we won the first game,’” Fisher recalled. “‘But we have to keep our heads in it because they came back to beat us in the second game.’ We can’t just come out here and act like we’ve got it in the bag. We’ve got to work for it.”

The Lady Rebels beat King’s Academy 5-3 and 4-2 in the Division II-A Sectional Series to earn a spot in Murfreesboro.

Rebel Baseball hot run ends in State title game

*MURFREESBORO – Since taking over the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Baseball program 11 years ago, Brad Smith expects his team last game to be played at Middle Tennessee State every season.

TRA has reached the Division II-A State Baseball tournament in 2009, 2012 and 2014 playing for the championship in ’09 and ’14. When the calendar recently turned to May 2018, not too many gave this year’s Rebels a chance to be playing in the final contest for Division II-A.

But there they were last Thursday. The squad of blondes was unbeaten in the State Tournament coming into the championship against the Christian Academy of Knoxville Warriors. CAK was able to overwhelm TRA 10-0 to force a winner-take-all final game later that day.

The Warriors jumped out 5-0 after two innings. The Rebels rallied including a big hit from senior Corey Mitson to deadlock the game at 5-5. Freshman left-hander pitcher Zach Seward kept the Warriors off balance giving TRA a chance.

But CAK earned a run in the top of the seventh inning to win the 2018 Division II-A State Baseball title.

“This group I have here deserves to be State champions,” Smith said. “We just didn’t get it done today. I knew what we were capable of, a State Tournament run.

“We were a four seed and I know we weren’t supposed to be here,” he continued. “I expected us to be here. I always expect that. Sometimes the ball has to fall your way. And on top of that you have to play good baseball when you get here. We did that for the most part.”

Baker announces resignation from MACC

*The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce announced last Thursday the upcoming departure of Dianne Baker.

“It is with much forethought and sadness that Dianne Baker has tendered her resignation as Executive Director of the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce,” 2018 Chairman of the Board R. Glynn Williford said. “Her final day is June 15, 2018. She asked that I accept, and with much reluctance, I agreed.”

The Executive Committee will be meeting soon to begin the search process. The Executive Committee is comprised of the officers of the Board.

“In my sixth year on the Board, I can say unreservedly that the Chamber has experienced explosive growth under Dianne’s leadership and we are clearly on an upward trajectory,” Williford said. “She left it better than she found it. We cannot thank her enough for her service to the Chamber. When you see her, give her a big hug.”

Brighton’s Davis Mr. Baseball Finalist

*Brighton High School and Cardinal Head Coach Michael Wickersham proudly announce the school’s first Tennessee Mr. Baseball finalist with senior Eli Davis.

The Arkansas State University signee had an outstanding 2018 season from the mound and plate, mixing in some solid play in centerfield.

“There is no better dual player in Tennessee,” Wickersham said. “There might be players with better numbers at the plate. There are players with better numbers on the mound. But Eli is heading up there because he’s the best at doing both. I’m extremely proud of him.”

Davis and the other two finalist will make the trip to Murfreesboro this Tuesday for the announcement of the winner.

The Cardinal senior batted .391 with 45 hits. Of those 45 hits, Davis stroked 13 doubles and 5 home runs to drive in 30 runners. He also stole 45 bases, reaching the 100 mark earlier this season.

On the mound Davis went 7-0 with 69 strikeouts. In more than 50 innings pitched, Davis had an ERA of 0.97.

Davis was a captain alongside fellow seniors Brett Wilkins and Will Dunlap. The Cardinals started the season 18-0 and won the District 13-3A regular-season and tournament titles.

Scott reflects on time as Head of Schools at TRA

*Several Tipton-Rosemark Academy traditions have stayed in place but with a new twist. And the look of the campus has grown tremendously since 2006.

Through it all one consistent face has been the guiding force for the development and rise of TRA in the past decade – Head of Schools John Scott.

As he prepares to retire from the post and hand the reigns over to Stephen Steiner, Scott took a moment to reflect on this tenure in Rosemark.

Scott inherited the position from Geddes Self officially on July 1, 2006.

“I was retiring from the State of Tennessee,” Scott recalled. “I just had a three-year stint there as assistant commissioner. I was happy to come home and happy to have the opportunity to remain in education. More than anything else, I was happy to be back working with kids.”

Adding the 12 years at TRA, Scott tallied 46 years in the education field. Once he arrived to the small private school on the border of Shelby and Tipton County, Scott got with the Board, parents and students to figure the direction he needed to take the school.

“I really didn’t anticipate for being here for 12 years,” he acknowledged. “I anticipated it being four to maybe six years. But things just worked out for me.

“God blessed me with being able to be here,” Scott continued. “We had several things going on to develop the school more. So one year led to the next, one contract led to a next. That’s how we got here 12 years.”

June 2018

Baker named new TRA Head of Schools

*Back in 1974 Bobby Baker began his career in education as Ripley High School’s art teacher.

The Wynne, Ark., native called the West Tennessee school home for 33 years. While with the Tigers, Baker was a teacher and in administration for 14 years concluding his stay as principal.

After a quick stop in the business world with Herff Jones Graduation Supplies, Baker quenched his desire to return to teaching by once again taking an art teacher job — this time at Tipton-Rosemark Academy.

And just like at Ripley, Baker is taking on more responsibility by accepting the Head of Schools position, effective July 1, at TRA.

“I heard about the art job here and thought it would be a good place to finish my career,” Baker acknowledged. “Teaching art is where I started. Lo and behold, six years later I’m here. Which through no planning of my own.

“It’s the 11th hour I guess,” he continued. “I was approached and asked if I had thought about it. I really didn’t seek this position to begin with. But I really thought I could be of service to TRA. So I threw my hat into the ring. The rest is history, here I am.”

Baker replaces the longest serving Head of Schools in the modern era for Rosemark, John Scott. Originally the heir to the position was Stephen Steiner. But that deal wouldn’t come to fruition leaving the spot available.

Griffin named new MMS superintendent

*The Millington School Board selected Bolton High School Principal James “Bo” Griffin last week to be the municipal school district’s next superintendent.

Board members took the action last Thursday night during a special called meeting on a motion offered by Roger Christopher and seconded by Chris Denson.

The motion was passed by a 6-1 vote, with Chairman C. J. Haley dissenting.

Then, on a motion offered by Cody Childress and seconded by Mark Coulter, the board voted unanimously to “support” the decision that the majority had just made.

Griffin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, a Masters of Education degree at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville and an Education Specialist degree at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson.

He has been a history, world geography or government teacher and assistant football, baseball, basketball or track coach at Munford, Jacksonville, Ark., Covington and Millington Central high schools. At MCHS, he was also head baseball coach, athletic director and assistant principal.

Griffin also previously served as assistant principal, vice principal and athletic administrator at Bolton High School and principal of Raleigh-Egypt Middle School.

After Dr. David Roper announced early this year that he will retire on Aug. 1 as the current superintendent of Millington Municipal Schools, the board voted unanimously to ask the Tennessee School Boards Association to assist in the search for his successor.







Dunbar new man in charge of MPD

*The Millington Board of Alderman and Mayor made it official June 14, Mark Dunbar is coming back to where it all started. It took 33 years for the former Millington Police Department officer to become the Chief of Police in Flag City.

“It’s an honor,” he said. “After starting here and working here for about 26 months before going to the Sheriff’s Department, to come back, I was the first one to leave here and then go to the Sheriff’s Department.

“There were many that follow me,” Dunbar continued. “But it’s an honor to be the first one back. It’s full circle. What’s the song, “Right back where I started from.’”

With his wife Connie and father Leo by his side, Dunbar was welcomed by residents and city leaders at City Hall. Even a few MPD officers and inspectors made the trip over to greet the new chief.

“I want to do the best I can for the city of Millington and the residents and for the guys who work on the police department as well,” Dunbar added.

Dunbar was a part of that department from 1983-85. Then he pursued an opportunity for growth in law enforcement with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department earning the rank of Assistant Chief Deputy.

Dunbar grew up near Millington and graduated from Briarcrest High School in 1978. He completed his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the UT-Martin.

After his stop with the Millington Police Department, he joined the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in 1985. Dunbar rose through the ranks of patrolman, Sergeant and Lieutenant working various patrol and investigative positions.

Millington pro Cross hosts football camp

*CORDOVA – For some of the nearly 100 children participating in the first Alan Cross Football Camp Saturday morning on the campus of St. Benedict, the foundation of their gridiron dreams were laid.

Host Alan Cross is a living example of hard work in football paying off to NFL success.

Cross, a Millington native, went from Trojan Shelby Youth Sports (SYS) to becoming an All-Star for the Millington Trojans to becoming the All-Time Leading Tight End at the University of Memphis.

“It feels good to get the kids out here,” Cross said. “It’s a pretty good turnout. It’s good to get them out here and teach them some fundamentals of football and really have fun.

“I just wanted to get the whole city involved,” he added. “I want to do one in Millington eventually. I wanted to put it in a location where guys from Cordova felt comfortable coming, or Germantown, Bartlett or Collierville. Wherever they wanted to come from, I feel like this is more of a neutral area. And I wanted to give it more of a feel to get the whole city involved.”

Now a member of the Tampa Bay Bucs, Cross is entering his third year as a professional football player. His road to playing for the Memphis Tigers started as a walk-on. He went undrafted and signed by the Bucs as a rookie free agent. His former Millington teammate George Odum is enduring that journey now with the Indianapolis Colts. After wrapping up a stellar career at the University of Central Arkansas, Odum went undrafted and signed with the Colts back in April.

Former MPD Sergeant killed in accident

*One June Sunday tragedy struck Millington and the police department with the passing of William “Bill” Merchant.

According to the Millington Police Department, the retired Sergeant was killed in a motorcycle accident about 12:30 p.m. on Cuba-Millington Road near Highway 51. Merchant, 67, was taken to Region One in Memphis in critical condition before he later succumb to his injuries.

Merchant severed with Millington Police Department for 20 years before retiring in May of last year. He also served in the United States Navy. The accident is still being investigated by and charges against the driver of the other vehicle are pending.

Fundraising efforts are underway to in honor of Merchant. Ironically, Merchant was struck near the Millington VFW Post 7175, where he was an active member. Friends and family have set up a PayPal account for donations for is family.