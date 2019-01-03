Calendar of Events January 3, 2019

Jan. 12

The Millington Education Foundation’s Team Trivia Night will be held Saturday at the Baker Community Center with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia starting 30 minutes later. There is a cost per table with a maximum of 8 people per table. You can pay at the event with cash or check but you must reserve a table by Jan. 4, 2019. E-mail Mark Healy at markhealy@ritttermail.com or call 849-3866 to reserve a table. All proceeds benefit the Millington Education Foundation.

Jan. 18

The Millington Middle School Silver Star Ball will be held Jan. 18, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the school located at 4964 Cuba-Millington Road. The event is sponsored by the PTSA. It will have snacks, drinks, cake, a DJ and lots of fun. There will also be prizes and giveaways. For more information or to donate, call 496-7827.

Jan. 19

Millington’s Got Talent presented by the Millington Central High School Choral Department will be held January 19, 2019 at the Harvell Civic Center. The event will have children who live in Millington or attend Millington schools participating from grades third to 12th. Auditions for juniors will be held Jan. 9 and for seniors the next day. To sign up and for more information on divisions visit https://signupgenius.com/go/20f0549aea62ba6f49-millingtons. Proceeds from this event benefit the MCHS Choral Department. For more information, contact MCHS Choral Director Leah Thomas at lthomas@millingtonschools.org or MCHS Choral Booster Club president Becky Bocz at bbocz@aol.com or 483-7933.

Jan. 19

David Glover, “The Bartlett Bee Whisperer” will present “Life with Bees” on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. at the Millington First United Methodist Church located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road. The event will be hosted by the Creation Care Committee and light refreshments will be served. The Community is invited out to the event.

Month of January

In January, 2019, all MCHS students will be issued a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop. As part of this implementation process, MCHS will be holding mandatory parent meetings to pro- vide information on the device; how it will be utilized in the educational setting; expec- tations for you and your child with regard to the care, upkeep, and use of the device; available insurance; and more. At these meetings there will be representatives present from MCHS administration, MMS technology department, MCHS implementation team, and others to provide you with the information you need and to answer any questions you may have. A parent or guardian for each MCHS student must be present at one of the following meetings and sign the required paperwork in order for their student to be issued their device in a timely manner. The meetings will be held Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. in the MCHS Cafeteria, Thursday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. MCHS Cafeteria Friday, and Jan. 11 @ 10 a.m. Civic Center Auditorium. For more information, call 873-5463.

Regular Meetings

*The first Thursday of each month the Community Prayer Group meets at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. with coffee and the prayer starts about noon for about an hour (2 Chronicles 7:14). For more information, call 873-5770.

*The Millington Crisis Center will be hosting Thrift Shop every first Saturday of the month. The hours will be from 8 to 11 a.m. For more information, call 872-4357.

Go to: Millington-News.com