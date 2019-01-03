Commission OKs Final Plat, Site Plan for Waffle House

By Bill Short

The Millington Municipal Planning Commission has unanimously approved a Final Plat and Site Plan for the construction of a Waffle House restaurant in the city.

Commission members took the actions during their regular monthly meeting on Dec. 17, 2018.

Charles Goforth, planning consultant for the city, said the Final Plat involves the “re-subdivision” of Lot 1 of the Haddad Subdivision, which is the lot in front of Goody’s.

Although that shopping center is owned by the same people, Goforth said it is actually divided into two lots. The “northern part” of it is a single lot, and the buildings “kind of below the hill” are on a separate lot.

While noting that there are 5.7 acres in that lot, he said the owners will cut off “just under a half-acre” for the Waffle House site.

Goforth said utilities are available at the site, all the street improvements are there, and no driveways are being proposed. Waffle House will use the “existing driveway” on Lot 2 and another one on Lot 1 “farther down the road.”

He recommended that the commission approve the Final Plat with the following conditions:

(1) An access easement must be provided from Lot 1A to the driveways on Lots 1 and 2.

(2) An easement must be provided to retain the shopping center sign that is located on Lot 1A.

Goforth said Waffle House has submitted “revised drawings” that could “take care of” both conditions.

Commission member Leanna Dagen called it “exciting” for that shopping center to get “something new” in it.

Goforth said the Waffle House building will have 75 feet of frontage on Highway 51 and 23 feet on Cuba-Millington Road. Although only 10 parking spaces are required, 33 will be provided.

Because the site “falls off,” he said, the company will leave the parking “up against the road and half the drive.” Then, it will “tear up” the parking that is currently there and “flatten out a surface.”

To get the building “level,” Goforth said there will be a 5-or-6-foot “retaining wall” around the back of it.

He recommended that the commission approve the Site Plan with the following conditions:

(1) Building signs must be submitted separately for approval.

(2) An easement must be provided for existing shopping center signs located on the property.

(3) Electrical service to the building must be underground from the existing utility pole on Cuba-Millington Road.

(4) A lighting plan must be provided, where all lighting will be directed downward.