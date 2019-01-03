Obituaries January 3, 2019

VIVIAN MARIE WOOLARD

Vivian Marie Woolard Cope, 94, of Munford, passed away December 19, 2018. The family received friends December 22 until the service at Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel. Interment was in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. The family wishes to express their thanks to the Crossroads Palliative and Hospice Care team.

JUANITA BELL FORD

Juanita Bell Ford, 82 of Munford, died Friday, December 21, 2018 at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis. Funeral service was held at Bethlehelm Baptist Church in Millington. Interment followed at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.

RICHARD A. JONES

Richard A. Jones, 79, of Brighton, passed away on December 23, 2018. In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials be made to Crossroads Hospice (crhcf.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org). Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

GLORIA FAYE ‘MAMAW’ LITTLE

Gloria “Mamaw” Little, 78, retired secretary for Chadd’s Limited, died December 26, 2018 at her residence. The family received friends Dec. 29 at Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel, with service following. Interment was in Rosemark Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

CHARLES ROBERT NEAGLE

Charles Robert Neagle, 92, of Munford, passed away on December 23, 2018. The family requests memorials be sent to First Baptist Church in Munford. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

JOHN LEE PHILLIPS

John Lee Phillips, 68, of Millington, passed away on November 23, 2018. The family received friends for a memorial gathering held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

PAMELA SUE POUNDERS

Pamela Sue Pounders, 60, from Drummonds, began her journey in eternal life on December 20, 2018. A celebration of her life and prayer service was held December 26, at Munford Funeral Home, Munford.

WILLIE MAE WEBB

Willie Mae Webb 80, of Millington, passed away December 23, 2018. Funeral service was held Dec. 29 at Laughter Baptist Church in Covington. Interment was in St. John Cemetery, Atoka. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.

AVA Q. WILSON

Ava Q. Wilson, 73, of Munford, passed away December 20, 2018. The family received friends December 23 until the service at Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel. Interment was in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford.