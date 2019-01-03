THE BEST SELLERS’ LIST- In Memory of… Remembering those popular figures who bid farewell in 2018

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The completion of life is death.

One day we all finish this race. The dash between our birthdate and expiration date will determine our legacy. The first Best Sellers’ List of 2019 will reflect on 10 lives that came to an end in 2018. These people packed a lot of life in that dash.

They were lives full of entertainment, spirituality, social impact and even tragedy. My top 10 passing of 2018 are a tribute to people who had an impact on my life. Either their talents and roles influenced me or how they died shook up a part of me.

Before we shine the spotlight on the top 10 here are a few honorable mentions: Penny Marshall, Joe Jackson, Big Van Vader, Tom Wolfe, Harry Anderson, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Stephen Hawking and Craig Mack.