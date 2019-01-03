Twin’s Peak: Forbes dedication to game of baseball earns him scholarship to Vol State

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

For identical twins Cade and Dylan Forbes, the two separate direction in which they would head in life came about 11 years ago on a baseball field.

While Dylan would embrace the game and mature into one of the best infielders in West Tennessee, Cade decided years before he would become an All-Northwest Choir member that baseball would not be his field of dreams.

“It was 6-year ball we were playing,” Dylan recalled. “We were normally the No. 1 team down there. We went 16-0 and my Dad got the All-Star team.

“Cade was always shortstop and I played first base,” he continued. “We even had a couple of guys out here today who played with us. So my Dad is getting ready to do the All-Star roster. Cade was like, ‘Don’t put me on there.’”

Cade began his journey to pursue the arts. Meanwhile Dylan earned a starting spot on the Brighton Cardinal varsity team as a sophomore under then Head Coach Michael Wickersham. Less than two years later, new Brighton Head Coach Ryan Wood was standing by Forbes’ side as he signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for the Vol State Pioneers.

“He has worked every year,” Wood said. “He’s progressed every year. As a freshman, he was one of the smaller guys. He really had to work to get everything. He played all the time he could get in JV. As a sophomore he broke through. He did a lot of defensive work — mainly a substitute starter. He got to DH in some games.

“The defense was always there,” he added. “Hitting was what made him stay after school year in and year out. I was up here at the school throughout the years watching him put in work in The Nest. If it was on his own or with one of the coaches, he’s one of those guys that puts in the time and effort.”

The dedication to the game paid off with a signing ceremony in the Brighton Gymnasium Lobby with other coaches Reed Spicer and Graham Poston on hand. Brighton Athletic Director Brian Crowson delivered the official signing papers to the ceremony in front of Dylan’s parents Wendy and Keith. Dylan’s twin Cade and baby brother Jace were also on hand, but his older sister Kaelyn couldn’t attend having classes at Union University.

Growing up in Tipton County, the Forbes twins hit the field around the age of 3.

“He loves the game,” Keith said. “This is his dream. He wants to play in the Big Leagues. Today is a very important step because you’ve got to go from high school to the college level. Then from the college level to hopefully on to bigger better things. I want him to remember hard work pays off.”

Dylan’s hard work made him vital to the record-breaking success of the Cardinals in 2018. He was a consistent presence in the middle infield for Brighton setting a record for most wins to begin a season.

The Cardinals won the District 13-3A regular-season and tournament titles. Wood said while Dylan made sure the team reached its goals, he kept on pace toward his dream.

“Dylan knew where he wanted to go,” he said. “He knew he had a good opportunity to play early at a Junior College. He knew he had a good opportunity to continue his education through the Tennessee Promise with everything at Volunteer State. We have a couple of our guys up there already. He made the decision on his own.”

Brighton Cardinal graduates Will Dunlap and Brett Wilkins are currently at Vol State and help sell their former and now future teammate on Ryan Hunt’s program.

“I’m pretty excited to be able to play at the next level,” Dylan said. “It’s been a dream for a long time. I put in a lot of work, staying after school a lot and getting down there in The Nest. I even got in the gym a lot trying to get bigger and better.

“Last year Coach Hunt talked to Coach Wick about me,” he continued. “He showed interest in me and ever since then Brett and Will were like ‘Hey you’re going to come up here with us?’ I was like, ‘I hope so.’ When I went up there for my visit, everything seemed right. Coach Hunt said I would have a good chance of playing next year. That was a big thing for me.”

Baseball is a vital part of Dylan’s life to the point he spends hours at ATC Fitness Brighton working on his skills and developing his body. Meanwhile Cade is sharping up his vocal cords and musical skills.

Cade was named All-Northwest Honor Choir for the past 6 years and was selected an All-State musician once. He does various production throughout the Mid-South. He looks back on that day when he was 6-years old a crucial turning point.

“I was kind of done with (baseball),” Cade acknowledged. “I gravitated more toward the arts. I’ve been there every since.”

Both brothers are busy chasing their dreams these days. Cade is preparing to head off to The University of Memphis next fall to major in music and theater. He wants to end up in New York one day on Broadway.

Dylan would like to be at either Yankees Stadium or Citi Field in New York playing in the Major Leagues.

“He has the grades and he also has Christ,” Wendy noted of his foundation. “He tried to dedicate himself to being an example in what Christ wants him to do in his life.”

Volunteer State in Gallatin is the next destination for Dylan’s life journey.

“It’s a big step making sure I’m going off to play college ball,” he said. “It’s a real good conference up there that has produced big time players. Up there its around a lot of D-I, D-II and other big schools. So I need to make sure after my two years there I go on to a bigger school. And who knows from there.

For now, Dylan’s college future is secure and he will join his 11 fellow Brighton Baseball seniors to try to repeat as champions under the guidance of new Head Coach Ryan Wood.

“Even as a junior last year, you could see he had that leadership bug in him,” Wood said. “Having a big senior class, the 12 who stayed together all four years, what you don’t know is that I came here to Brighton as a freshman with them.

My first year at Brighton was these guys freshmen year,” he concluded. “So this is the first full class I’ve got to see come through here all four years. I saw them grow and got to know them personally. They made it real easy for me to transition into head coach. Dylan is a big part of it all.”