Curb A-Peel: Nearing 20 years in Millington, local lawyer continues to be a part of growth

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The boy raised in Arkansas with connections to West Tennessee has touched the pyramids of Egypt, walked in Antarctica and done mission work in India.

The epicenter for attorney David B. Peel is the office of Peel Law Firm at 8582 Highway 51 North in Millington. The man with ties to El Dorado, Ark., Arlington, Rosemark and Cordova through Bellevue Baptist Church knows the importance of faith, family, community and history.

“My roots go back a long way here,” Peel said. “The first Peel died in Shelby Forest in 1850 at the age of 34. Prior to that death, he had children. I trace from him to those children.”

Peel, an injury lawyer, has limited his law practice to being a small, personal firm, focusing on serious injury, death and disability cases and will packages. After graduating from The University of Arkansas undergraduate and The University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphries School of Law, he entered law practice in 1996 with Millington attorney Wilson Wages. About four years later, Peel founded the Peel Law Firm in Millington. He shared the practice with attorney Bill Cole, who is now a local chancery judge.

When Peel started practicing, he and his family lived in Munford. Then in 2002 Peel moved closer to his roots in Arlington.

“My great-grandfather moved his family to Arlington and he worked at Bond Motor Company right there at the levee,” Peel recalled. “I passed that spot every day. I passed the field that my great-grandfather, grandfather and my dad sharecropped. I passed it every single day. I get to be reminded of it every single day.

“Without their sacrifices, there’s no way that I am set up to achieve anything like that has happened,” he added.

Peel’s dad, Dr. William “Billy” Peel, raised his family in Arkansas but made sure David was able to learn of his family across the Mississippi River. Peel’s father’s people are from Arlington and his mom’s family are the Griffins from Rosemark.

Peel has served as a deacon at Bellevue Baptist Church since the age of 29. In his 19 years at 8582 Highway 51 North, Peel has been a pillar in the Millington community serving on various boards, doing charity work and being a consistent presence in the business community.

On Peel’s website, he states, “I like it here. I will stay involved in the Chamber and supportive of all the efforts to grow Millington in a smart way. All the efforts to make new businesses look as nice as the ones who have come in. To support the things that are good for this community.”

Winning numerous awards from his peers, Peel is also a published author and columnist for local newspapers, including the group of Journal West 10 Media LLC.

His personal life has kept him busy with his wife, Trish, and three children. He recently became a grandfather in November.

When the Peel children were growing up, David and Trish created opportunities for them to serve the Lord through mission work. In addition to the spiritual purposes, the trips across the world also served as family vacation chances.

The Peel family has been to all seven continents over the past decade. The visits all around the world have allowed Peel to exercise his spiritual purposes and hobbies. He is known as a fisherman, author, artist, photographer, Bible teacher, missionary, woodworker and family man.

A quick tour of his office displays those passions. From Peel’s lobby to his conference room, you will see his faith, family and hobbies. Peek outside, and you will see the recent growth around the Peel Law Firm with the Shoppes of Millington Farms.

“We knew this spot, this Million Dollar Mile, had the potential,” Peel said. “No. 1, you had 269 that was always discussed and coming in. No. 2, you had the booming bedroom growth in south Tipton County. That was going to drive commercial grow.”

There to witness the development was Peel. He has been an active and vocal part of Millington’s growth since the late 1990s. He plans to continue his service in the community to watch the next phase of growth. Meanwhile he will continue to make his God and family proud through his work at the Peel Law Firm.

“In our practice here, we take people’s situations that are never good,” he concluded. “It’s never what they wanted. It’s nothing positive about being knocked out of a vehicle onto the hot pavement with broken legs or something. We try to make it the best we can for them with the idea of small-town relationships with big-time results.”

The Peel Law Firm is at 8582 Highway 51 North. For more information or to set up an appointment, call (901) 872-4229 or visit peellawfirm.com.