Obituaries January 10, 2019

JOHN DAVID ARTHUR

John David Arthur, 66, of Drummonds, passed away on December 23, 2018. Mr. Arthur was retired from the U. S. Navy, serving in the Vietnam, Iran and Iraq Wars, and was a member of the VFW in Millington. He was also a retired Federal Policeman with the VA Hospital in Memphis. Visitation was held on December 28, with his funeral the next day at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home.

ROY QUINTON BALLARD

Roy Quinton Ballard, 82 passed away December 28, 2018 at his home. The family received friends on Jan. 1, 2019 and the service was held Jan. 2 all at the Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel. Memorials may be made the Munford United Methodist Church.

MARIE YVONNE BREAULT

Marie Yvonne Breault, 83, of Millington, passed away December 27, 2018 at her home. The family received friends Jan. 3, 2019 until the service at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment in Helen Crigger Cemetery.

GEORGE ‘BUZ’ BUZINKI

George “Buz” Buzinki, 83, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018. Funeral services were held on January 5, 2019 at the Faith Assembly of God Church in Millington where he was a member with interment in Bethuel Cemetery in Millington. Mr. Buzinki was a U. S. Navy Veteran, the former choir director at the Kerrville Assembly of God Church and a retired civil service engineer having worked on numerous missile defense systems. He was also an avid golfer, fisherman and deer hunter. He is survived by his wife, Helen Haley Buzinki; two daughters, Pamela Jo (Jimbo) Adkins of Drummonds and Jeanne Marie Linville of Rossville; one grandson, Trey Kamran Linville of Rossville; one great granddaughter, Katherine Grace Short of Memphis and two sisters, Mary Zukosky of Swoyersville, Pa., and Audrey Munkatchy of Morganstown, Pa. He was preceded in death by a grandson, John Eston Short and his parents, George and Rita Marie Buzinki. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Faith Assembly of God Church. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com. Covington Funeral Home had charge.

VADA MANELLE CALDWELL

Vada Manelle Caldwell, 90, of Millington, passed away December 30, 2018 at her home. The family received Jan. 2, 2019 and service was held Jan. 3 all at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment was in Embury United Methodist Cemetery.

SUE CRAIG HAWKINS

Sue Craig Hawkins, 75, of Millington, passed away on December 28, 2018. Funeral service was held at Big Creek Baptist Church. Interment followed in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

CURTISTNE ‘DUTCHESS’ HENRY

Curtistene “Dutchess” Henry 60 of Millington passed away December 26, 2018. Funeral service was held Jan. 5, 2019 at Holy Temple Baptist Church in Memphis with interment in Northridge Woodhaven. Millington Funeral Home had charge.

BEULAH MAE ‘SHORTY’ HUBBARD

Beulah Mae “Shorty” Hubbard, 92, of Millington, passed away on January 5, 2019. The family received friends Jan. 8, 2019 until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in West Union Cemetery in Millington. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

SUSAN WOODS RODGERS

Elder Susan Woods Rodgers, 55, a resident of Jonesboro and a native of Millington, died December 29, 2018 at Arkansas Continued Care Hospital in Jonesboro, Ark. Memorial service was held Jan. 4, 2019 at Holy City COGIC in Memphis. Condolences may be sent to Fullness of Joy Ministries, C/o Susan Rodgers Life Celebration, P.O. Box 17045, Jonesboro, AR 72403 Millington Funeral Home had charge.

TERRY LEE SOMERVILLE

Terry Lee Somerville 65, passed away on December 27, 2018. Service was held Jan. 5, at Greater Shiloh in Brighton with service afterwards. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.