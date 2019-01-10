Prize Winner

Before the conclusion of 2018, the Millington Lions Club made a special presentation to Millington Middle School.

On Dec. 4, in the Millington Middle School Gymnasium President of Millington Lions Club Linda Overstreet presented a check to Myla Murry, Millington Middle student, and Dr. Robert Gordon, Millington Middle Assistant Principal. Millington Middle student, Myla Murry, won a $50 prize check from the Millington Lions Club for a Peace Poster Contest with the theme ‘Kindness Matters’. The Millington Club provides sight and hearing services in Millington, Southwest Tipton County, and Frayser in Memphis.

The club sponsored this contest to give children the chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity’ between the two sentences. The Lions Club buys hearing aids and glasses as well as cover eye surgeries such as cataract and prosthetic eyes. The Club does two fundraisers a year: pancake breakfast and pecan sales.