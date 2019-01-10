Public Safety January 10, 2019

Arrests

Dec. 19- N/A

Dec. 20 – 30-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Dec. 21- 33-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

Dec. 22- 49-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;

Dec. 23- 25-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 28-year-old Brighton female charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 51-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault;

Dec. 24- 28-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fine; 36-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 41-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Dec. 25- 24-year-old Brighton female charged with simple possession or casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Dec. 26- 22-year-old Memphis male charged with criminal trespass;

Dec. 27- 51-year-old Millington male charged with burglary; 40-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 31-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and simple possession or casual exchange;

Dec. 28- 57-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence x2 and reckless driving;

Dec. 29- 20-year-old Munford resident charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, obedience to traffic control signals and eckless driving;

Dec. 30- 21-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property over $1,000; 28-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell;

Dec. 31- 29-year-old Memphis male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, simple possession or casual exchange, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and motor vehicle windows with tinting, reflecting or sun screen material; 40-year-old Drummonds male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, simple possession or casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Jan. 1- 31-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, license to be carried and exhibited on demand and compliance with financial responsibility law required;

City Court Reports

December 18, 2018

Fines

Adam C. Beilstein of 9407 Quito Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine

LaToya C. Draine of 6691 Tommie Lane in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea, $250 fine plus cost;

Robert M. Kight of 394 Kight Road in Drummonds charged with unlawful photographing in violation of privacy, guilty plea amended to criminal trespass $50 fine plus cost;

Gromyka A. Kizzie of 1245 Tunica Street in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Vonnie Payne of 1589 Maplewood Street in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea, city charge $50 fine no cost, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Charles M. Rockiemore of 6196 Scarlet Leaf Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Kenyatta M. Sherron of 6942 North Knoll Road in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Billy J. Smith of 4686 Bill Knight Avenue in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Malcolm D. Terry of 1199 Crestview Street in Covington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Terry M. Weakley of 1530 Vollentine in Memphis charged with thefty of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Jlyn K. Ballard of 593 McClerkin Road of Burlison David with aggravated assault, guilty plea, amend to simple assault, $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 7/29 suspended, 11/17 probation, 12 days credit;

David R. Carmichael of 4268 Bennettwood in Millington charged with failure to appear, found guilty, 60 days at Shelby County Department of Corrections;

David R. Carmichael of 4368 Bennettwood in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea, no fine, no cost 3 days jail, 3 credit and possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea, no fine, no cost, 3 days jail, 3 credit;

Olivia E. Doughty of 210 George Atkins Road of Westmorel charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended, 11/20 probation, 9 days credit, random drug screens;

LaTonya N. Lee of 3810 Kalamath Cove in Memphis charged with prevd petition deferment revocation, guilty plea diversion revoked on assault $500 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 credit;

Adam Whittington of 4490 Sykes Road in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost; possession of drug paraphernalia, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost concurrent random drug screens; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Vanya L. Young of 5071 Dale Street in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Charlotte R. Brown of 7772 Tecumseh Street of Millington charged with criminal simulation and forgery;

Marquentis K. Johnson of 3451 Rockwood Avenue in Memphis charged with domestic assault;

Mark L. Moore of 3533 Powers Road in Memphis charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Dec. 16- 4005 Lucy Road; 7960 Harrold Street; 7054 Highway 51 North; 7925 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 17- 5017 Bubbling Creek Lane; 6940 Slouthknoll Drive; 8039 Highway 51 North; Navy Road & Newport Street;

Dec. 18- 8029 Wilkinsville Road; 4961 Navy Road; 8181 Highway 51 North/318;

Dec. 19- 5081 Easley Street; 8342 Highway 51 North; 4836 Navy Road;

Dec. 21- 4937 Ketta Lane; 4870 Bill Knight Avenue;

Dec. 23- 5093 North Avenue; 4693 Cedar Ridge Drive;

Dec. 24- 4715 Oak Harbour Trace, 8010 Quito Road;

Dec. 25- 7054 Highway 51 North; 4841 Bill Knight Avenue; 4279 Eagles Hunt Road;

Dec. 26- 5077 Easley Street/308;

Dec. 27- 6884 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Dec. 28- 4463 Ellen Street;

Dec. 29- 4915 Navy Road; 7754 Highway 51 North; 7909 Bilrae South; 6718 Chase Road;

Smoke Detector Activated

Dec. 16- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd.;

Dec. 24- 5077 Easley Street;

Dec. 29- 7997 Martha Street/P.O. Box 1327;

Outside Rubbish

Dec. 18- 6954 Cades Brook Drive;

Dispatched & Cancelled

Dec. 19- 2571 Fite Road;

Dec. 20- 7837 Tumbling Creek Drive;

Dec. 21- 4850 XXXX/Summitridge;

Heat from Shortage

Dec. 18- 4185 Lucy Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Dec. 19- Raleigh-Millington Road & Highway 385;

Dec. 20- 7954 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 21- 7775 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 22- Singleton Parkway in front on the rear;

Dec. 25- Church Street & Raleigh-Millington Road;

Dec. 26- 8370 Highway 51 North/106;

Gas Leak (Natural Gas)

Dec. 22- 5076 Thompson;

Disregarded on Side

Dec. 17- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Dec. 18- 7839 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 20- 3820 Micro Drive; 7920 Highway 51 North/142;

Building Fire

Dec. 17- 3103 Clancy;

Dec. 29- 3825 Kerr Road;

Alarm System Activated

Dec. 17- 5080 Dale Drive;

Cooking Fire

Dec. 16- 3820 Micro Drive;

Medical Assistance

Dec. 19- 4870 Bill Knight Avenue;

Dec. 22- 4668 Saratoga Avenue; Navy Road & Bethuel Road;

Dec. 27- 7950 Nelson Street; 8188 Highway 51 North; 7874 Quito Road;

Dec. 28- 4888 West Union Road; 4188 Autumn Sun Road; 8834 Highway 51 North; 4982 Bilrae Circle North;

Malicious, Mischief

Dec. 25- 8484 Wilkinsville Road;

Person in Distress

Dec. 26- 7280 Sheila Street;

Dec. 28- 4741 Oak Harbour Trace;

DUI Blood Draw

Dec. 28- 4836 Navy Road;

Dec. 29- 4836 Navy Road;

System Malfunction

Dec. 29- 5077 Easley Street;