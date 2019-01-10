THE BEST SELLERS’ LIST- Thomas in the Middle: Hard to make New Year’s resolutions as a Xennial

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

I’m having an identity crisis here in 2019.

Born in 1981, I’m not sure if I am a Millennial or a Gen Xer. According to some publications, if you were born between 1961 and 1981, you are Generation X. Then other studies show that a Millennial was born between 1981 and 1996. Therefore because I am familiar with John Hughes films and also created an email account just to have access to Facebook, I am technically a Xennial (pronounced like Zennial).

Caught in the middle of these two generations while learning from Baby Boomers, I’m trying to come up with a list of resolutions to improve upon myself in the New Year. Thank God, the Baby Boomers are still going strong, helping hold our industries, infrastructures and values together.

As a bridge between Gen X and Millennials, I recognize the similarities and vast differences between the two groups. Generation X will come up with a list of resolutions that will mirror a Millennial. But the youngster will have a totally different idea and purpose behind the wording.

This Best Sellers’ List is an inside look at my confused state of being a Xennial looking to improve over the next 350-plus days. Here is a view inside the most popular resolutions of Gen-X vs. Millennials.

Back in 2008, Sellers hit the scale at more than 300 pounds. A mid-year’s resolution helped him drop more than 120 pounds.