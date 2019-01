Earlier this season, Brighton Lady Cardinal T. Brown became the second girls’ player in school history to hit the 1,000-point mark. She is the fourth player overall joining Tae’lyr Gatlin, Zach Lewis and Britt Sanford. Since hitting the milestone, Brown has continued to add to her numbers and is now the all-time leading scorer in Lady Cardinal history. She was presented a commemorative basketball by Head Coach David Wampler and Brighton Athletic Director Brian Crowson.