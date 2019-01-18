Entrepreneurial couple ‘muscle’ into fitness market

By Sheryl Bass

Collierville residents Luke and Staci Eickmeier recently introduced the high-tech fitness studio concept of the “smart-gym” to Germantown.

Last Monday, the Eickmeiers opened The Exercise Coach at 1941 S. Germantown Road, Suite 102.

Outfitted with high-tech computerized machines instead of traditional equipment, the gym offers “highly personalized programs optimized for efficiency, resulting in only two 20-minute workouts per week that can’t be matched in effectiveness with even seven days a week of traditional activity-based exercise.”

Luke said that the national franchise offers a “comprehensive approach to fitness designed to be the perfect fit for anyone, regardless of current fitness levels.”

It combines bio-adaptive exercise technology with the guidance and encouragement of certified coaches. The center creates “a dynamic exercise experience that blends personalized strength and interval cardio training in each session.”

“When I was introduced to the Exercise Coach, I’ll admit I was skeptical at first,” said Luke, a former Navy officer. “Once I got an opportunity to learn about some of the science behind what we do and experience the workout for myself, I was thoroughly convinced at just how revolutionary it is was and how much this needed to be shared with others.

“The Navy has a great culture of fitness that I loved,” he added. “I got an opportunity to work with a group of students while instructing Midshipmen at Ole Miss who struggled with their fitness, and I really enjoyed teaching them and helping them to enjoy fitness like I did.”

Luke, 31, served eight years in the Navy and spent the past two years at the University of Mississippi teaching NROTC classes, where he met Staci. The two married last May.

The couple both sought a career opportunity that would make a difference to others. So, they moved to Collierville in July to prepare for this new venture. Luke will manage the studio full-time and coach. Staci will assist with event planning and marketing part-time.

The Eickmeiers plan to open three locations in the greater Memphis area within the next five years.

Not everyone shares Luke’s enthusiasm for exercising. Currently, more than 120 million Americans say they “know they need exercise and wish they participated more.”

The Exercise Coach uses its technology to capture the more reluctant exercise consumer – people who are either too busy to spend a great deal of time at the gym, dislike the gym scene and/or are afraid of injuring themselves. Rather than use their proprietary technology competing with other gyms to court the most athletic people, The Exercise Coach offers privacy, convenience, personalization, efficiency and guidance to change the quality of life for people who are less familiar with fitness successes.

Founded in 2000, The Exercise Coach began franchising in 2011 and currently has more than 50 studios operating in 14 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Colorado, Arizona, Kansas, Texas, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.

“Our goal is to see 100-plus units open and operating in the U.S. by 2021,” the web site states. “In addition, The Exercise Coach began its international expansion in 2017, opening a showcase studio in Japan, with an additional 50 units over the next 5 years.”