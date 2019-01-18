Obituaries January 17, 2019

HAM MITCHELL ‘HAMBONE’ BRANCH

Ham Mitchell “Hambone” Branch, 67, passed away January 11, 2019. The received friends January 15 until the service at the Millington Chapel. The family asks any memorials be made to the Atchafalaya Basinkeeper.

DENNIS L. COOPER

Dennis L. Cooper, 63, of Drummonds, passed away January 6, 2019. The family received friends January 9 until the service at the Munford Chapel. Interment was private. Munford Funeral Home

Munford Chapel had charge.

MARTIN JOSEPH SCANLON ‘MARTY’ SR.

Martin Joseph Scanlon, Sr, (Marty), beloved husband, father and grandfather, departed this life on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Visitation was on January 3, 2019 at the Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home in Millington. A funeral Mass was held on January 4 at St. William’s Catholic Church in Millington. Interment was at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, in Memphis.

JAMES CHARLES ‘JIMMY’ WOELM

James Charles “Jimmy” Woelm, 73, passed away on January 8, 2019. Visitation with the service for friends and family following the Masonic service was January 13. The family requests memorials be sent to the Al Chymia Shriners Children’s Hospital.