Public Safety January 17, 2019

Arrests

Jan. 2- 26-year-old Moscow female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Jan. 3- N/A

Jan. 4- 39-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 24-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 47-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Jan. 5- 30-year-old Millington male charged with violation of protection order; 22-year-old Memphis female charged with domestic assault;

Jan. 6- 30-year-old Bartlett male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and criminal trespass; 56-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and reckless driving;

Jan. 7- 34-year-old Millington male charged with extortion;

Jan. 8- N/A

City Court Reports

January 3, 2019

Sentences

Deketrick L. Jamison of 3433 Dungreen Street in Memphis was charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 9/29 suspended, 11/21 probation, 8 days credit, random drug screens;

Steve E. Read of 5720 Tulane Road in Horn Lake, Miss., was charged with criminal attempt to wit: burglary, , guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 9/29 suspended, 11/21 probation, 8 days credit, random drug screens;

Cameron T. Ross of 2284 Big Creek View Circle North in Millington was charge possession controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufactured, guilty plea amended simple possession, $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 5/29 suspended, 11/24 probation, 5 days credit, random drug screen;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Devon P. McClain of 6638 Chase Road Cove in Millington was charged theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Sherry A. Scalf of 5021 Munford Giltedge Road in Brighton was charged possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;

January 8, 2019

Fines

Michael Shawn Benson of 3622 Quito in Millington was charged driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost, and disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Lakendra T. Burdette of 4563 Columbia Woods in Millington was charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Asia D. Clayborn of 2827 Cottonway No. 8 in Memphis was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost and driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Debbie L. George of 1150 Double Bridges Road in Munford was charge theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Nakeysha L. Gordon of 6384 Kelsey Lauren Cove in Millington was charge driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Matthew L. Gose of 23 Carol Drive of Atoka was charge failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost and driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Robert E. Hall of 3635 Lucy Road in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and improper display license plate, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Audrey N. Harris of 1327 S. Highland Street in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Michael D. Joyner of 4702 Montgomery in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Andrew R. Kennedy of 4272 Eagles Hunt Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Roshunda L. Mack of 1325 Wilkinsville Road in Drummonds charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Teresa A. Meadows of 260 Richards Way Drive in Cordova charged theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

James E. Nance of 260 Richards Way Drive in Cordova charged theft of property under $1,000;

Brett L. Peel of 81 Maple Hill in Drummonds charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Matthew L. Walker of 40 Williams Street in Atoka charged with disregard red light, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost and driving while license suspended guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sentence

Kiram D. Gibson of 14 Lydgate Avenue in Memphis was charge driving under the influence, DUI-first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended 11/22 probation 7 days credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year, interlock requires;

David T. Gut of 6527 Altruria Creek Ct. in Memphis charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended 11/27 probation 2 credit time served, attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year interlock required TBI Qualified; possession handgun under the influence, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, forfeit weapon;

Thomas Jackson of 4833 Easley Avenue in Millington was charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/28 suspended 11/28 probation, 1 day credit, random drug screens;

Deketrick L. Jamison of 3456 Dungreen in Memphis was charged with failure to appear, found guilty 30 days jail;

Jerimiah Nelson of 492 Fellowship Baptist Church Road in Millington charged with failure to appear, found guilty 90 days in jail;

Myron Rooks of 209 Hamlin Place in Memphis charged with failure to appear, found guilty 30 days jail;

Monica F. Sellers of 7831 Harrold Cove in Millington charged with failure to appear found guilty 30 days jail;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Patreon D. Brown of 1422 Latham No. 11 in Memphis was charged with petition deferment revocation;

Stephanie L. Decanter of 1274 Circle 1 in Hickory Flat, Miss., was charged with possession of a controlled substance;

Terry N. DeCanter of 814 Hogen Road in Holly Springs, Miss., was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Morris A. Gude of 4944 Navy Road No. 8 in Millington was charged with petition to revoke probation;

Juan Landeros of 1614 Helsely in Memphis charged with criminal trespass;

Travis K. Macklin of 3582 England Street in Memphis charged with failure to appear x 5 and non payment of fines;

William C. Petty of 1928 Crigger Road in Millington charged with failure to appear;

Logan F. Phillips of 4899 Jamestown Road in Burlison charged with possession stolen license plates, driving unregistered vehicle on Highway and driving while license suspended;

Haley R. Thomas of 324 Quito Road in Millington theft of property under $1,000;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Charlotte R. Brown of 7772 Tecumseh Street of Millington charged with criminal simulation and forgery;

Marquentis K. Johnson of 3451 Rockwood Avenue in Memphis charged with domestic assault;

Mark L. Moore of 3533 Powers Road in Memphis charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Dec. 30 7789 Bill Knight Court No. 13;

Dec. 31- 8181 Highway 51 North; 4909 Bilrae South; 7768 Highway 51 North;

Jan. 1- 4937 Ketta Lane; 6950 Cold Springs Lane;

Jan. 2- 5083 Brinkley Drive; 6970 Cades Brook Drive; 4945 Navy Road No. 9; 4915 Navy Road; 4944 Navy Road No. 9;

Jan. 3- 3408 Lucy Road; 8039 Highway 51 North; 4915 Navy Road No. 1;

Jan. 4- 7280 Sheila Street; 4224 Autumn Sun Road; 7840 Church Street; 8445 Highway 51 North;

Jan. 5- 8445 Highway 51 North; 4741 Janie Avenue;

Smoke Detector Activated

Jan. 4- 5077 Easley Street No. 209;

No Incident Four Way

Jan. 4- 5077 Easley Street;

Dispatched & Cancelled

Dec. 30- 5077 Easley Street; 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Jan. 2- 5077 Easley Street;

Jan. 3- 5010 West Union Road; 4464 E Cedar Ridge; 4262 Autumn Sun Road; 4711 Allendale Drive;

Jan. 4- 4961 Navy Road;

Jan. 5- 5077 Easley Street; 5077 Easley Street;

Hazardous Conditions

Dec. 31- 3870 Lucy Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Dec. 30- 6784 Highway 51 North;

Jan. 2- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Jan. 4- Highway 51 North & Highway 385;

Jan. 5- 4376 Shelby Road;

Road Freight

Dec. 31- 8121 Highway 51 North;

Disregarded on Side

Jan. 3- 8181 Highway 51 No. 121;

Building Fire

Jan. 4- 7743 Commodore;

False Alarm

Jan. 5- 5077 Easley Street;

System Malfunction

Jan. 5- 4728 Oak Harbour Trace; 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Smoke or Odor

Jan. 5- Main Road & IC Road;

DUI Blood Draw

Jan. 1- 4836 Navy Road;