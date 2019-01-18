Reaching for the Sky

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

One quarter of missed shots created an uphill battle for the Millington Lady Trojans Jan. 8 in the William Osteen Gymnasium.

The District 15-2A opener for Head Coach Bruce Marshall’s Lady Trojans got off to a shaky start falling behind 22-6 after one quarter to the Ripley Lady Tigers. Then the Lady Trojans found their shooting touch and offensive groove including 13 points in the fourth quarter. But Ripley had enough to prevail 56-40.

The Lady Tigers had four players in double figures with Asah Washington leading the way with 14 points. Micaiah Halliburton led the Lady Trojans in scoring 16 points including a three-pointer to conclude the scoring for the night.