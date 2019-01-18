THE BEST SELLERS’ LIST- Memphis, Ten: Ranking things about the Bluff City that make me proudest

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Memphis has a proud heritage and namesake.

Back in ancient Egypt, Memphis was the ancient capital of Aneb-Hetch. It was home to a powerful civilization next to one of the world’s most powerful rivers, the Nile. These days Memphis is known as a major U.S. city in the southwest corner of Tennessee next to the Mississippi River. The city on the bluff has a rich history and has been vital to the success of the United States since its founding on May 22, 1819. It was incorporated Dec. 19, 1826, by John Overton, James Winchester and Andrew Jackson. Now those last names are major streets where we frequently have wrecks.

Speaking of negative things, my hometown is recognized for violence, declining schools and stupidity from residents to our leaders.

Memphis is the place where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. On April 4, 1968, King was shot at the Lorraine Motel. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:05 p.m. that day.

His death is a part of American and Memphis history. Those events led to his birthday of Jan. 15, 1929, becoming a national holiday. Now every third Monday in January is recognized across the nation as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

To be a proud Memphian means to acknowledge the bad things about the city. Sometimes you have to overlook the misery of Memphis and realize we have a foundation of promise.

This city is blessed with amazing resources like FedEx, AutoZone, the Memphis Grizzlies, Bass Pro Shop Pyramid, University of Memphis, Memphis Redbirds, International Paper and much more. The Bluff City is filled with rich traditions from being a cotton hub to a major trading post and music mecca.

Memphis is the birthplace of the greatest wrestler, Ric Flair, and the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Other celebrity notables are actors Kathy Bates, Morgan Freeman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Cybill Shepherd, Dixie Carter and George Hamilton. Other Memphis connections are Michael Jeter, broadcaster Tim McCarter, media personality Rick Dees, game show host Wink Martindale, Pulitzer Prize-winner Peter Taylor and singers Justin Timberlake, Al Green, Three 6 Mafia and Ingram Hill. We can even claim fashion designers Pat Kerr Tigrett and Dana Buchman and author/historian Shelby Foote.

There is so much more to be proud of when it comes to Memphis, like Jerry “The King” Lawler to Larry Finch. So this week’s Best Sellers’ List will count down the top 10 things I am proudest of as a Memphian.

The Lorraine Hotel, built in 1945, was an upscale facility in its day and was one of only a few hotels that provided black people overnight accommodations. It became ground zero for the civil rights movement in Memphis when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Memphis to support the rights of local sanitation workers and was assassinated while standing on the balcony of the hotel’s Room 306. In 1991, the motel was reborn as the National Civil Rights Museum.

The iconic Sun Studio at 706 Union Avenue in Memphis reportedly recorded the first rock ’n’ roll single, “Rocket 88” in 1951 with song composer Ike Turner on keyboards. Artists like Howlin’ Wolf, Junior Parker, Little Milton, B.B. King, James Cotton, Rufus Thomas, and Rosco Gordon recorded there in the early 1950s. Artists like Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison, Charlie Feathers, Ray Harris, Warren Smith, Charlie Rich, and Jerry Lee Lewis recorded there throughout the mid-to-late 1950s.