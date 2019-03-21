Calendar of Events March 21, 2019

Solar Panel Seminar to be rescheduled

The Solar Panel Technology Seminar scheduled for March, 16, 9:30-11:30 at First United Methodist Church Millington, has been postponed until late spring due to a scheduling conflict that has arisen. The Seminar was scheduled to feature speakers Joe Ozegovich “Residential Solar” and Matt Brown “Millington Solar Farm.

March 24

Faith Assembly of God located at 9540 Highway 51 North in Millington, will celebrate First Responders Appreciation Day on Sunday, March 24 at 10:45 a.m. Representatives of law enforcement, fire protection and emergency medical response organizations in North Shelby County and Tipton County will be honored. You are invited to worship with the church family. For more information, call 872-8443.

March 30

The VFW 7175 presents the Fourth Annual Crawfish Festival on Saturday at 4681 Cuba Millington Road. Bring the family, theres something for everyone. There will be live music, food, karaoke with Sherry Oke and games. For more information, call 872-7175.

March 30

Month of April

April 14-21

Life Action Ministries event will be held at Crosspointe Baptist Church located at 8850 Highway 51 North in Millington. Life Action’s mission is to ignite Christ-centered movements of revival among God’s people that display His glory and advance His kingdom throughout the world. For updates and announcements on this event, visit www.cpbcfamily.org/or check out Facebook of Crosspointe Baptist Church. For more information, call 872-4413.

April 6

Master Gardener Lawn & Garden Expo will be held Saturday on April 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Brighton High School. There will be speakers, garden demonstrations, 35 gardening vendors, children’s area, silent suction – free admission. For more information, call 628-7388.

Month of May

The Fourth longest running triathlon event in the United States –36th Annual Memphis in May Olympic Triathlon and the Memphis in May Sprint Triathlon is expected to draw 3,000 local, regional, and national triathletes and fitness enthusiasts. The event will be held in Edmund Orgill Park in Millington May 20-22, 2017 under 32 year veteran MIM Tri race director Wyndell Robertson, and P.R. Event Management, LLC. Events kicked off with the Free Sports Expo, Speakers and Clinics- Friday, May 18, 2018 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Event participants can register in person and pick up their packets while shopping and viewing the newest in sports gear, bikes, clothing and footwear. Health and fitness clinics will be presented on nutrition, bike fit, running and swimming techniques, and avoiding injuries. The Sports Expo continues on Saturday May 19, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Memphis in May Sprint Triathlon Saturday May 19 (1/3 mile swim, 13 mile bike, 3 mile run) and the 36th Annual Memphis ion May Olympic Triathlon Sunday May 20, 2018 7:30 a.m. For more information, contact 550-2114 PR-Eventmanagement.net

May 4

The annual St. Mark Church of Atoka Women’s Luncheon will be held May 4 at the Bartlett Station Municipal Center beginning at 11:30. Save a date and start making plans to attend.

