Cougars’ Courage: Munford finally hits the field for Opening Day victory over ECS

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

BARTLETT – An offseason of personal trials and tribulations was coming to an end for the Munford Cougar Baseball family.

Head Coach Scotty Yount and crew were mere minutes from starting the 2019 season and hitting the field for a peaceful getaway. But reminders of Cougar legends Chase Suggs and Steven Kendrick could be spotted on players’ uniforms and hats with notes, messages and crosses.

On the sunny turf of Elrod Field in Bartlett, the Cougars hard the words ‘Play ball,’ from the umpired to start the season against the ECS Eagles. Behind controlled pitching from starter Jacob “Smitty” Smith and timely hitting from Hunter Reed, Munford won its opener 5-2.

“It feels good to get out here and play for something that actually means something,” Yount said. “I think there are some expectations of us from within our own circle. We’ve still got some figuring out to do. We’re going to make some mistakes.

“But I think our schedule is going to prepare us for the end and district play,” he continued. “That’s what means the most. There’s hardly any give-mes around here or on the schedules. And we’ve got a lot of kids who haven’t logged a lot of varsity time. It’s always good to have good competition. It’s going to prepare them for the end.”

Before the ending against ECS, the Cougars fell behind 1-0 after a half inning of action. Munford deadlocked the game at 1-1 in the second inning when Kade Reed drove in a run. Corey Fleming who doubled represented the tying run.

Two batters later, Yount called for a double steal which allowed Michael Perry to cross home plate. Perry reached on a single.

Munford’s 2-1 lead grew in the sixth inning when Riley Bampfield sacked a base hit to drive in Blake Reed who reached on a double Then the big blow came for Munford when Hunter Reed ripped a two-bagger down the rightfield line to score a pair of Cougars making the tally 5-1.

Smith dominated the Eagles lineup for six innings giving the ball to reliever TJ Tyus. ECS could only manage one run in the seventh inning.

“I think No. 1 was Smitty throwing strikes,” Yount said. “He was pitching to contact and allowing our defense to work. We’ve got a pretty good defense.

“There’s a couple of outfield spots we’re filling in with four different kids,” he added. “Some are converted infielders out there. And they’re still learning routes out there. But throwing strikes and making routines plays is what go us through today. If we had executed at the plate today, that game right there, there are no worries.”

Now fully focused on the action on the field, Yount said winning game one is always great but he sees room for improved heading toward May.

“As far as all the other goes, there are some expectations,” he said. “But I don’t want to be hitting on cylinders right now. I want to be hitting on all cylinders coming the end of April and the first three weeks in May.

“Maybe we can make a three-week run and make it back to Murfreesboro,” Yount concluded. “Until then we just want to get better every day.”