The 2019 Munford High School top 10 are Valedictorian Matthew Casey, Salutatorian Camryn Bruce, Historian Sarah Montroy, 4. Samantha Hopper, 5. Elijah Durkee, 6. Alexis Collins, 7. Alex Strickland, 8. Ciera Atkinson, 9. Hannah Barr and 10. Brianna Patterson. The Munford High School 2019 Baccalaureate will be held May 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Munford Gymnasium. MHS Graduation is scheduled for May 17 at 7:30 at the Dr. Sid Witherington Stadium.