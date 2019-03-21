Obituaries March 21, 2019

DELORIS DANDRIDGE

Deloris Dandridge, 58, of Drummonds, died March 6, 2019 at Methodist Hospital North. There was a visitation with family and friends on March 16 at Jefferson Mortuary Memorial Chapel in Millington. Interment followed at St. Paul Cemetery, Drummonds. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.

JOHN ROBERT GALES SR.

John Robert Gales, Sr., 71, died March 10, 2019. Visitation was held March 19 and services were the same day at Rosemark Church of God In Christ in Millington. Internment was at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.

CATRON JONYCE THOMAS-KERR

Catron Jonyce Thomas-Kerr, 48, passed away on March 6, 2019. Visitation was March 15 at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., in Millington. Service was held March 16 at Freedom Baptist Church in Memphis. Interment was at Union Cemetery Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., had charge.

MARY WILLIAMSON KESSLER

Mary Williamson Kessler, 101, of Millington, passed away March 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence C. Kessler; parents, Aleck Yopp and Hattie Marcy Williamson; sisters, Corda Sulcer, Evalee Woodard and Agnes Pike; brother, Voida Williamson. She is survived by her son, Larry McMullen of Tunica, Miss.; sister, Mabel Gallo of Millington; two grandchildren, Mary Anthony of Olive Branch, Miss., and Sherry Nemcek of Senatobia, Miss.; seven great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren. The family received friends March 16 until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Sanders-Williamson Family Cemetery in Drummonds. The family asks any memorials be made to Grace Memorial Baptist Church.

CRYSTAL LYNN BROOKINS McLAURIN

Crystal Lynn Brookins McLaurin, 36, of Millington, died Thursday March 7, 2019. There was visitation with family and friends on March 17 at Jefferson Mortuary in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.

REV. GERALD WALTON MINOR SR.

Rev. Gerald Walton Minor, Sr., 82, passed away on March 8, 2019. Visitation was March 15 at Historical First Baptist Church in Millington Funeral was also held at Historical First Baptist. Interment was in New Park Cemetery (Horn Lake Road) in Memphis.

LEE D. NELSON

LCDR Lee D. Nelson – USN ret. passed away March 9, 2019. The family received friends March 14 at Bellevue Baptist Church until the service. Interment followed with military honors in R H Munford Cemetery in Covington.

NANCY ‘JANE’ STROUD

Nancy “Jane” Stroud, 83, of Millington, passed away March 14, 2019. The family received friends March 16 until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Any memorials may be made to East Acres Baptist Church in Millington. Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel had charge.