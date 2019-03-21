Public Safety March 21, 2019

Arrests

March 8- 44-year-old Millington male charged with disorderly conduct and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search;

March 9- 20-year-old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear – booking/processing, failure to appear – non-payment of fines, failure to appear – violation/probation, failure to appear – violation/probation; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 38-year-old Millington male charged with violation of an order of protection or restraining order;

March 10- 29-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

March 11- 30-year-old Creek Manor male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation; 24-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 22-year-old Millington male charged failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

March 12- 30-year-old Memphis male charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 29-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 20-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation and failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

March 13- 24-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines, speed limit violation and license required;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

March 3- 4889 Holly Lane; 7855 Church Street/6;

March 4- 7951 Nelson Street;

March 5- 8050 West Street; 5147 Easley Street; 7013 Richard Wilson Drive;

March 6- 5019 West Union Road;

March 7- 4652 Bill Knight Avenue;

March 8- 4964 Cuba-Millington Road; 4915 Navy Road; 2147 Montgomery Street;

March 9- 4257 Bennett Wood Drive; 4776 Waycross Avenue;

Medical Assistance

March 9- 5081 Easley Street/24;

Dispatched & Cancelled

March 4- 8490 Highway 51 North; 5077 Easley Street; 8445 Highway 51 North; 5090 Copper Creek Blvd.;

March 6- 5077 Easley Street;

March 9- 6168 Attu Extended;

Motor Vehicle Accident

March 4- West bound lane State Route 385;

March 5- 7954 Highway 51 North;

March 8- Easley Street & Nelson Street;

Disregarded on Side

March 6- 7738 Church Street;

March 7- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Alarm System Activated

March 9- 6646 Highway 51 North;

Special Type of Call

March 9- 7951 Church Street;

Person in Distress

March 4- East bound lane in the median

Carbon Monoxide

March 3- 8014 B Street;

Cooking Fire

March 6- 7229 Ryan Hill Drive;

March 7- 7822 Highway 51 North;