Public Safety March 21, 2019

Arrests
March 8- 44-year-old Millington male charged with disorderly conduct and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search;
March 9- 20-year-old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear – booking/processing, failure to appear – non-payment of fines, failure to appear – violation/probation, failure to appear – violation/probation; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 38-year-old Millington male charged with violation of an order of protection or restraining order;
March 10- 29-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
March 11- 30-year-old Creek Manor male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation; 24-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 22-year-old Millington male charged failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
March 12- 30-year-old Memphis male charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 29-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 20-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation and failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
March 13- 24-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines, speed limit violation and license required;
Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call
March 3- 4889 Holly Lane; 7855 Church Street/6;
March 4- 7951 Nelson Street;
March 5- 8050 West Street; 5147 Easley Street; 7013 Richard Wilson Drive;
March 6- 5019 West Union Road;
March 7- 4652 Bill Knight Avenue;
March 8- 4964 Cuba-Millington Road; 4915 Navy Road; 2147 Montgomery Street;
March 9- 4257 Bennett Wood Drive; 4776 Waycross Avenue;
Medical Assistance
March 9- 5081 Easley Street/24;
Dispatched & Cancelled
March 4- 8490 Highway 51 North; 5077 Easley Street; 8445 Highway 51 North; 5090 Copper Creek Blvd.;
March 6- 5077 Easley Street;
March 9- 6168 Attu Extended;
Motor Vehicle Accident
March 4- West bound lane State Route 385;
March 5- 7954 Highway 51 North;
March 8- Easley Street & Nelson Street;
Disregarded on Side
March 6- 7738 Church Street;
March 7- 7950 Memphis Avenue;
Alarm System Activated
March 9- 6646 Highway 51 North;
Special Type of Call
March 9- 7951 Church Street;
Person in Distress
March 4- East bound lane in the median
Carbon Monoxide
March 3- 8014 B Street;
Cooking Fire
March 6- 7229 Ryan Hill Drive;
March 7- 7822 Highway 51 North;