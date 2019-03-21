Trojans off to solid start in 2019

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The 2019 season started a day late for the Millington Trojans.

But the 24 hours was worth the wait as the Trojans participated in the 2019 FCA Tournament to kickoff the baseball campaign. Originally scheduled for Memphis, wet conditions moved the season opener from March 11 to March 12 in Millington’s Miles Park.

The Trojans took advantage of the home field beating the Kingsbury Falcons 13-0 in five innings. Millington sent starter Wesley Culley to the mound.

“We looked pretty good,” Millington Head Coach Zane Adams said. “We threw it well. I have to look at the scorebook but I don’t think he gave up any hits. And I know he struck out 13. He threw the ball well, placed it all across the zone.

“Hit the ball well,” he continued. “Nice to get out and play against somebody else finally. Like I told them before the game, ‘It doesn’t matter who we play. All we can worry about is us. So if we do what we’re supposed to do, we can compete with anybody we play.’ I’ve just been telling them worry about what we can do, not anybody else coming into today.”

While Culley was dominating from the mound, his teammates gave him plenty of run support.

Adams noted how Kingsbury played solid defensively, forcing his players to put the ball into places there were no Falcons.

The Trojans jumped out 4-0 after one inning. Then a 5-0 advantage grew to 11-0 after a six-run third inning. Millington added a run each in the next two innings with Will Jackson crossing the plate for the 13th RBI.

“Going into today, I just wanted them to focus on good swings, quality at bats,” Adams concluded. “I wanted them to be good off the mound and just take care of what they needed to take care of themselves.”

The Trojans went 3-1 in the opening week. In addition to the 13-0 win over Kingsbury, Millington earned a 7-2 victory over the Kirby Cougars and 10-0 win over MAHS.

The Whitehaven Tigers were able to outlast the Trojans Saturday afternoon in the FCA Tournament championship game 12-11.