Obituaries March 28, 2019

WILMA WILSON MURCHISON

Wilma Wilson Murchison, 92, of Millington, passed away on March 14, 2019. The family received friends for a time of visitation on March 20 with a funeral service following. All services and interment was held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

MARTHA B. RUSSELL

Martha B. Russell, 66, of Millington, passed away on March 8, 2019. The family received friends for a time of visitation on March 13. A funeral service was held March 14. All services and interment was held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.

ANITA SETZER THORNTON

Anita Setzer Thornton, 56, of Millington, passed away March 12, 2019. The family received friends for a time of visitation March 18 with a funeral service following. All services and interment was held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.