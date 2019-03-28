Public Safety March 28, 2019

Arrests

March 14- 36-year-old Ripley male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 21-year-old Munford male charged with theft of services; 21-year-old Millington male charged with theft of services; 19-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of services; 30-year-old Munford female charged with theft of services; 39-year-old Covington female charged with aggravated assault;

March 15- 53-year-old Covington male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 30-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 59-year-old Millington male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while restriction in effect and speed limit violation;

March 16- 25-year-old Antioch female charged with domestic assault; 18-year-old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange; 29-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – violation/probation and failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

March 17- 29-year-old Brighton male charged with stalking; 25-year-old Cordova female charged with failure to appear – booking/processing; 28-year-old Millington male charged with criminal trespass;

March 18- 26-year-old Lumberton, Texas male charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass; 50-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and failure to appear – violation/probation; 33-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – booking/processing and theft of property – conduct involving merchandise;

March 19- 40-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 41-year-old Memphis male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search aggravated assault and vandalism $500 or less;

March 20- 52-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;

City Court Reports

March 5, 2019

Fines

Carmen N. Bond of 5760 Willow Springs Drive in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

James E. Hall of 6243 Arctic Cove in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Jason H. Hines of 5089 Carterville Place in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Haywood D. Johnson of 39 Curt Street in Drummonds charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Jesse D. Mills of 3601 Marshall Road in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Tamara L. Osby of 4717 Waterfront Oak Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Marcus N. Poindexter of 6410 Moriah Run in Memphis charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Labridget N. Thomas of 4026 Edgehill Street in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Labridget N. Thomas of 4026 Edgehill Street in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Tyrone A. Williamson of 435 N. College Street in Covington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Mario D. Davis of 10815 Ridgefield Drive in Olive Branch, Miss., charged with ALT/FALS/FORG auto title/plate, Alford Plea amended to criminal attempt $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/20 suspended, 11/20 probation, 9 days credit; driving on suspended license/out of state, Alford plea amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Morris A. Gude of 4944 Navy Road No. 8 in Millington charged with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea no fine, no cost 4 months, 29 days in jail, 14 days credit;

Jerry D. Reed of 5084 Thompson Lot 95 in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended, 11/26 probation, 3 days credit, random drug screens;

William J. Robben of 8193 Highway 51 North in Millingon charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended, 11/20 probation, 9 days credit, random drug screens;

Hear Waiver Bind Over

Carl E. Allen of 2945 Gruber in Memphis was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving;

Larry E. Anderson of 181 Sunnyside Drive in Brighton charged with DUI, found probable cause held to state motion to dismiss denied and reckless driving, found probable cause held to state motion to dismiss denied;

Erwin J. Richardson of 2571 Tricia Drive No. 1 in Memphis charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault (domestic violence) and vandalism under $1,000;