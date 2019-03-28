STAR NEWS BRIEFS for March 28, 2019

Barricade situation at Millington hotel

On Monday morning, authorities in Millington were called to the Admiralty Inn Hotel after an individual allegedly barricaded themselves inside.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and negotiators were called to the hotel located at 4845 Cuba-Millington Road by the Millington Police Department. A suspect barricaded himself in a room in the hotel. Parts of the road were blocked off to passing traffic as officers work the scene.

The sheriff’s office announced at 1:30 p.m. that the situation had ended without incident, and one person was detained. Lawrence Mendez, who was under suspicion of rape, was taken into custody, after three hours of negotiation. Mendez will be charged with criminal assault and two counts of aggravated assault. When Millington police approached the hotel room, Mendez threatened to harm himself, other people and officers.

Navy Base placed on lockdown after explosives found

The Naval Support Activity Mid-South Base in Millington was put on lockdown last week after “unaccounted for explosives” were found during a routine inventory, the base said on social media.

The Memphis Police Bomb Squad is on site. No foul play is suspected, according to officials on Base.

Suspect alleged to exposing himself, urinating on vehicle at Walmart

Police are looking for a suspect accused of exposing himself and urinating on a vehicle at a Walmart back on March 14.

The incident happened at a Millington Walmart located at 8445 Highway 51 North. According to the Millington Police Department after the suspect urinated on a vehicle, he tried to get into the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Millington Police at 873-5623 or Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH and refer to report number 1903000113MI.