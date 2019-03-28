TRACKING WITH THOMAS: Before & During for Advance Financial 24/7

Since February the old Millington KFC location has been undergoing renovations. The 8322 Highway 51 North building will soon be the new home of Advance Financial 24/7. Advance Financial offers flex loans, wire transfer, bill payment, and unlimited free money orders. The financial center, founded in 1996, is family-owned and operated in Nashville. Advance Financial currently operates more than 90 locations throughout Tennessee, employs more than 1,000 local representatives and offers online services in multiple states across the country. Advance Financial was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country for the seventh year in a row.





