By Thomas Sellers Jr.

After a hot start winning their first three games by double digits, the Millington Trojans were brought back down to earth courtesy of teams like Lausanne, Northpoint, Fayette Academy and ECS.

Then March 25 hit the calendar with a chance for Millington Head Coach Zane Adams’ bunch to have a fresh start. The District 15-2A rival Ripley Tigers came to Miles Park to kickoff the 2019 league schedule against the Trojans. Millington sent Ripley back to Lauderdale County defeated 8-1.

After the Tigers grabbed an 1-0 advantage in the top of the first inning, Millington responded with three runs in the bottom half. Trojan junior Tommy Clifton tied the game at 1-1 with a hit driving in teammate Dylan Doyle. Then Sam Johnson gave the Trojans the lead for good when he singled in Larson Cates with a base hit. Johnson crossed home plate to make the tally 3-1 later in the frame courtesy of a pass ball. Johnson finished the game with RBIs. Millington added to its lead with a pair of runs in the third and fifth innings. The Trojans scored one run in the sixth inning to make the score 8-1. Ripley was neutralized by Trojan starter Wesley Culley (center). The Millington hurler had 14 strikeouts helping the Trojans start 1-0 in District 15-2A play. The next night, the Tigers returned the favor against the Trojans winning 8-2 in Ripley. The rest of the week, Millington pitchers like Alex Jennings (No. 5) and Cameron Hailey (No. 25) saw action on the mound against White Station and a team out of Illinois.