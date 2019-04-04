Brighton players among the stars

The Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee held four All-Star games at Blackman on Saturday that started at noon in the school’s main and auxiliary gyms.
The Memphis boys and girls All-Star teams played Middle Tennessee, with East Tennessee playing West Tennessee afterward. The winners played each other and the losers played. Some of The Millington Star coverage area players to reach the All-Star games were Kylan Cunningham of Munford, Hunter Klutts of Millington and Brighton’s duo of T’aliyah Brown and Mary Grace “MG” Smith.
Memphis
Girls roster
T’aliyah Brown, Brighton
Miata Borders, Mitchell
Alexandria Ellis, Harding Academy
Hadley Honer, Harding Academy
Mary Grace Smith, Brighton
Brianna Pettis, Mitchell
Lanetta Williams, Arlington
Lanyce Williams, Arlington
Coach: Wes Shappley, Arlington
Boys roster
Brandon Brown, White Station
Wynne Brown, Bartlett
Antavion Collum, Bartlett
Kylan Cunningham, Munford
Luke Howard, Harding Academy
Chandler Lawson, Wooddale
Ashton Smith, Southwind
Sylvester Thompson, Bartlett
Jefferson Walker, Bartlett
Will Wilson, Ridgway
Coach: Dion Real, Bartlett
West Tennessee
Girls roster
Katelyn Anderson, Dyer Co.
Alexis Atkins, Dyer Co.
Trinity Beard, Lexington
Shadaesya Glover, Haywood
Eve Griffin, Lexington
Kiera Hill, Peabody
Anya Patterson, Crockett Co.
Olivia Ware, Peabody
KJ White, Gibson Co.
Sydney Wilson, Chester Co.
Coaches: Lee Pipken, Chester Co.; Bianca Hensley, Lexington
Boys roster
R.J. Abernathy, Humboldt
Jermaine Bonds, Ripley
Jamari Bostic, Ripley
Demarius Boyd, Haywood
Anthony Jones, Humboldt
Hunter Klutts, Millington
Jusineo Prather, Chester Co.
Phenix Street, Bradford
Cortez Thomas, Chester Co.
Tarre’q Williams, Sacred Heart
Dontae Williamson, Sacred Heart
Coach: Lonnie Starks, Ripley