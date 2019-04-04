Brighton players among the stars

The Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee held four All-Star games at Blackman on Saturday that started at noon in the school’s main and auxiliary gyms.

The Memphis boys and girls All-Star teams played Middle Tennessee, with East Tennessee playing West Tennessee afterward. The winners played each other and the losers played. Some of The Millington Star coverage area players to reach the All-Star games were Kylan Cunningham of Munford, Hunter Klutts of Millington and Brighton’s duo of T’aliyah Brown and Mary Grace “MG” Smith.

Memphis

Girls roster

T’aliyah Brown, Brighton

Miata Borders, Mitchell

Alexandria Ellis, Harding Academy

Hadley Honer, Harding Academy

Mary Grace Smith, Brighton

Brianna Pettis, Mitchell

Lanetta Williams, Arlington

Lanyce Williams, Arlington

Coach: Wes Shappley, Arlington

Boys roster

Brandon Brown, White Station

Wynne Brown, Bartlett

Antavion Collum, Bartlett

Kylan Cunningham, Munford

Luke Howard, Harding Academy

Chandler Lawson, Wooddale

Ashton Smith, Southwind

Sylvester Thompson, Bartlett

Jefferson Walker, Bartlett

Will Wilson, Ridgway

Coach: Dion Real, Bartlett

West Tennessee

Girls roster

Katelyn Anderson, Dyer Co.

Alexis Atkins, Dyer Co.

Trinity Beard, Lexington

Shadaesya Glover, Haywood

Eve Griffin, Lexington

Kiera Hill, Peabody

Anya Patterson, Crockett Co.

Olivia Ware, Peabody

KJ White, Gibson Co.

Sydney Wilson, Chester Co.

Coaches: Lee Pipken, Chester Co.; Bianca Hensley, Lexington

Boys roster

R.J. Abernathy, Humboldt

Jermaine Bonds, Ripley

Jamari Bostic, Ripley

Demarius Boyd, Haywood

Anthony Jones, Humboldt

Hunter Klutts, Millington

Jusineo Prather, Chester Co.

Phenix Street, Bradford

Cortez Thomas, Chester Co.

Tarre’q Williams, Sacred Heart

Dontae Williamson, Sacred Heart

Coach: Lonnie Starks, Ripley