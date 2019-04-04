Calendar of Events April 4, 2019

Solar Panel Seminar to be rescheduled

The Solar Panel Technology Seminar scheduled for March, 16, 9:30-11:30 at First United Methodist Church Millington, has been postponed until late spring due to a scheduling conflict that has arisen. The Seminar was scheduled to feature speakers Joe Ozegovich “Residential Solar” and Matt Brown “Millington Solar Farm.

April 6

Master Gardener Lawn & Garden Expo will be held Saturday on April 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Brighton High School. There will be speakers, garden demonstrations, 35 gardening vendors, children’s area, silent suction – free admission.

April 6

The Millington Craft and Vendor Show will take place Saturday in conjunction with the Millington Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast starting at 8 a.m. at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call 873-5770.

April 14-21

Life Action Ministries event will be held at Crosspointe Baptist Church located at 8850 Highway 51 North in Millington. Life Action’s mission is to ignite Christ-centered movements of revival among God’s people that display His glory and advance His kingdom throughout the world. For updates and announcements on this event, visit www.cpbcfamily.org/or check out Facebook of Crosspointe Baptist Church. For more information, call 872-4413.

Month of May

The Fourth longest running triathlon event in the United States –36th Annual Memphis in May Olympic Triathlon and the Memphis in May Sprint Triathlon is expected to draw 3,000 local, regional, and national triathletes and fitness enthusiasts. The event will be held in Edmund Orgill Park in Millington May 20-22, 2017 under 32 year veteran MIM Tri race director Wyndell Robertson, and P.R. Event Management, LLC. Events kicked off with the Free Sports Expo, Speakers and Clinics- Friday, May 18, 2018 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Event participants can register in person and pick up their packets while shopping and viewing the newest in sports gear, bikes, clothing and footwear. Health and fitness clinics will be presented on nutrition, bike fit, running and swimming techniques, and avoiding injuries. The Sports Expo continues on Saturday May 19, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Memphis in May Sprint Triathlon Saturday May 19 (1/3 mile swim, 13 mile bike, 3 mile run) and the 36th Annual Memphis ion May Olympic Triathlon Sunday May 20, 2018 7:30 a.m. For more information, contact 550-2114 PR-Eventmanagement.net

May 4

The 2019 Student Art Show & Silent Auction will be held May 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harvell Civic Center located at 8077 Wilkinsville Road in Millington. Create art with hands on activities, enjoy choir and Band performances, hear literary pieces from students and bid on art at the silent auction. Join the Millington Arts Council showcase of local schools artist, writers, and performers. Come bid on the silent auction pieces to support scholarships for Millington students.

May 4

The annual St. Mark Church of Atoka Women’s Luncheon will be held May 4 at the Bartlett Station Municipal Center beginning at 11:30. Save a date and start making plans to attend.

May 17

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 17 with proceeds benefiting the Millington area schools. The event will take place at Glen Eagle Golf Course located at 6168 Attu Street in Millington. Registration and lunch is at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. There are sponsorships available and for more information, call 872-1486.

May 17

The Millington Exchange Club in partnership with Colonial Flag Foundation

is hosting a Field of Honor display of United States Flags. This event is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and dedicated volunteers.The Field of Honor® display is located at 8323 Highway 51 North in Millington. Flags will be on display May 17 to June 1 with the dedication ceremony on May 20. Flag may be ordered online at www.healingfield.org/millington19 or through any Exchange Club member. Flag are a fee and may be picked up at the field on June 1. For more information, call 338-2300.

May 25

The Millington Basketball Skills Camp will be held May 25 for third to sixth grade girls and boys from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Millington Middle School located at 4964 Cuba-Millington Road. There will be a cost and registration deadline (money orders or cash) by April 25.

June 14

The Family Campout will be held at the USA Stadium 4351 Babe Howard Blvd on Friday, June 14 starting at 6 p.m. There is a cost per family. Bring your tents, flashlights and sleeping bags, and lawn chairs. Organizers will provide games, activities, s’mores, snacks, star gazing and a flag retirement ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.Stay up to date with all events and like at Facebook Millington TN-Municipal Government, or visit the website Millingtontn.gov