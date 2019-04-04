Clark graduates basic training in Texas





U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Ian M. Clark graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Clark is the son of Deanna Clark of Atoka. He is a 2011 graduate of Onate High School, Las Cruces, New Mexico.