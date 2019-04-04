Grand Style: Latest Kroger renovations gives Millington more options

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Attention, Kroger shoppers, the renovation is complete.

On March 27, the City of Millington joined the staff at the Millington Kroger at 8039 Highway 51 North to celebrate the Grand Re-opening. The event was a chance for city leaders, residents and Kroger personnel to reflect on the journey to the ribbon cutting party.

“We kicked off (renovations) before November,” said Millington Kroger Store Manager Leslie Simpson. “We broke ground, and it’s been a long, long holiday.”

Through the holiday season, Valentine’s Day specials and St. Patrick’s Day sales, the Millington Kroger continued to serve the public while undergoing all the changes to the floor, departments and structure.

“Keeping it clean was the biggest challenge and being out there telling the customers what everything got rearranged to,” Simpson recalled.

Simpson said the amazing work by the cashiers, department leaders, associates and other Kroger personnel made the process as smooth as possible.

“I have the best staff anywhere,” she said. “I can say I’ve been in more than 35 stores. And I’ve got the best staff. I wouldn’t even call them staff — they are family.”

Now the staff and residents can enjoy more resources and choices at the Kroger location that has called Millington home for more than 30 years.

In the past five years, the Kroger Co. has invested more than $120 million in renovations and restoring locations in the greater Memphis area.

“We’ve got a better location because we’re carrying more products,” Simpson said. “We’ve added a whole frozen food and new beautiful floral areas. We’ve got a pizzeria in here now. They can get a slice or order one ready to go.

“It’s not just boosting the morale but this has been a long time coming,” she concluded. “We got new fixtures, new everything. At first it was trying learning how to work them. We had to put in a few new light bulbs. But now they are proud. It is really something. Kroger invested $2.6 million in us.”

During the Grand Re-opening ceremony, Kroger presented $500 each to E.A. Harrold, Millington Crisis Center and Big Creek Baptist Church. The celebration portion of the day concluded with a $500 Kroger gift card drawing going to Marie Young. For more information, call (901) 872-6741.