Home Debut: Battle of MCHS goes to the Warriors at USA Stadium Complex

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Battle of MCHS 2019 went to the Memphis Central High School Warriors.

The Warriors traveled from Memphis to the USA Stadium Complex to take on the host Millington Central High School Trojans. The Warriors scored early and often as Millington missed the presence of goalie Geoffrey Warberg and middle backer Matthew Noles. Central capitalized on the Millington Trojans trying to adjust throughout the game leading to a 10-2 victory.

The Warriors jumped out 1-0 in the first four minutes of the game courtesy of a Paola Ndenzako goal. Three minutes later the Trojans got on the scoreboard when Colby Goode located teammate Kenji White. White struck the ball into the back of the net to deadlock the contest at 1-1.

Then Central would tally the next five goals of the first 40 minutes of action. Ndenzako scored another goal among the rally. Warrior teammates like Aiden Aiden, Khadar Korane and Daniel Valencia contributed to the 6-1 halftime advantage.

The Warriors scored four goals in the final 40 minutes of the game with Jao Tobias connecting. At the 77th minute White score his second of the game that made the score 9-2 for a moment.

Central added one more goal to improve to 4-3 on the season. The Warriors spoiled the 2019 home debut for the Trojans.