Obituaries April 4, 2019

CLIFTON REJELL FITZSIMMONS

Clifton Rejell Fitzsimmons passed away March 20, 2019. The funeral was held March 25 at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home in Millington.

JAMES ROBERT HASKETT JR.

James Robert Haskett, Jr., 89, of Millington, passed away on March 23, 2019. Visitation was held March 27, until the funeral service, with burial all at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.

ERNESTINE ‘ERNIE’ REAVES HITT

Ernestine ‘Ernie’ Reaves Hitt, of Drummonds, passed on March 23, 2019 at Millington Healthcare where she had been a resident since January. The family received friends March 27 until the memorial service at the Munford Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks any memorials be made to Poplar Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 248, Drummonds, TN 38023. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

PEARLINE LINSON

Pearline Linson, 70, passed away March 24, 2019. Funeral service was held March 29 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Atoka and interment was in Townsend Cemetery in Covington.

LOIS JEAN PRICE-MATTHEWS

Lois Jean Price-Matthews, 82, of Atoka, passed away March 25, 2019.The family received friends April 7 at the Millington Chapel followed by a graveside service Monday at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

MARSHALL ‘MARK’ PARKER

Marshall ‘Mark’ Parker, 74, of Drummonds, passed away March 26, 2019. He was an Air Force veteran. Military honors will be bestowed April 10 at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.