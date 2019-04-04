School Board revises policy on tobacco use

By Bill Short

The Millington School Board has unanimously approved on final reading its revised policy regarding the use of tobacco products on the school district property.

Board members took the action Monday night during their regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Roger Christopher and seconded by Cody Childress.

The revised policy, recommended by the Tennessee School Board Association, was approved on first reading at the board’s March 4 meeting.

It states that all uses of tobacco, electronic/battery operated devices, vapor products and all other associated paraphernalia are prohibited in:

(1) all of the school district’s buildings

(2) all vehicles that are owned, leased or operated by the district

(3) in any public seating areas including, but not limited to, bleachers used for sporting events

(4) all public restrooms

Employees and students in the school district will also not be permitted to use these products while they are participants in any class or activity in which they represent the school district.

Signs will be posted throughout the district’s facilities to notify students, employees and all other persons visiting the school that the use of these products is forbidden.

A notice stating that smoking is prohibited by law in seating areas and restrooms will be prominently posted for elementary or secondary school sporting events, including at each ticket booth.