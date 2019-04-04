Street Outlaws in Millington

Last Thursday and Friday, Veterans Parkway in Millington was closed down to public traffic because of filming for the Discovery Network series Street Outlaws. Between shooting the episodes in the Memphis area, production materials, cars and tire tracks could be spotted on Veterans Parkway. The show shines a spotlight on street racing in the U.S. Street racing is the subject of this docu-reality series, which provides an inside look into the action both on the road and behind the scenes. In U.S. Cities like Memphis. Some examples are racers boast having the fastest street cars in the country, and the racing, they say, comes first — before family, before friends and before work. For more information, visit, www.discovery.com/tv-shows/street-outlaws-memphis/